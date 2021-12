A lot has happened since Geoffrey Sheehan ’84 (SFA) and Laura Sheehan ’85 (SFA) put on “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” with a $300 budget in Hartford’s Bushnell Park. They have raised three sons and a daughter, staged 26 Shakespeare festivals, and moved their Capital Classics Theatre Company to a permanent home at the University of St. Joseph in West Hartford. Along the way the Sheehans, who met as undergrads in a UConn drama class, have entertained scores of audiences and cultivated and befriended many professional actors in the area. They have even officiated at their weddings and served as godparents to some of their children.

