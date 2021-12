(CNN) — President Joe Biden must work harder to spread some holiday cheer now that we have a great deal of positive economic news to celebrate. The United States had the lowest weekly jobless claims in more than 52 years and wages are rising. Although inflation remains a real problem in certain sectors, gas prices have started to drop, shipping is getting cheaper and bottlenecks in the supply chain are easing up. Though the stock market has gone through several swings in recent weeks, overall, the trend has been positive and investors are reaping historic profits.

