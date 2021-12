Hey Taylor: I keep reading things about how these delayed cargo ships are going to make shopping and deliveries a nightmare. How bad is it going to be come Christmas? – Gigi. Hey Gigi: I can’t lie, it’s going to be an interesting and stressful holiday season. We saw firsthand what the pandemic did to our communities and heard what it was doing on a national level, and now we’re watching as the entire globe tries to get its act back together. It doesn’t look like it will happen in time for Christmas, so we all have to put a little more thought into preparation.

INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO