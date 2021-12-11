ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
537 S Ridge Road S

Cover picture for the articleIf you have an inner Chip & Joanna Gaines that likes taking on a challenge, this is the property for you! This non-traditional split foyer can become your dream home featuring 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. There's tons of...

1419 Pickett Ct

Lovely, Colonial located in desirable Happy Creek Knolls Subdivision and only minutes from new Warren Memorial Hospital, Warren County Middle School and I-66 for commuters. This beautiful home is situated on a a cul-de-sac lot with full walkout level basement and a private rear yard. Features include , center hallway, 3 finished levels, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, spacious family room with fireplace, equipped kitchen, formal living and dining room, large rear deck for relaxing and entertaining family and friends. Come see you won't be disappointed. More photos coming.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
1330 S Lorraine Road #D

This well maintained main level apartment has everything you need. In-unit Washer and Dryer, great living space, updated and refinished kitchen, patio door to the deck that slide back for indoor/outdoor living on warm summer days. Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space, updated bathrooms, new furnace, new doors and new sliding glass door, new flooring and so much more! Nearby restaurants and shopping! Steps from President's Park, easy access to downtown Wheaton or Glen Ellyn. Metra stations, 355, Morton Arboretum, Yorktown, and Oak Brook! Two exterior parking spaces! Pet friendly ! All you have to do is move in!
REAL ESTATE
7157 Stag Horn Path

Welcome home to your Semi-Detached 3 BR, 1.5 Baths located in the Village of Owen Brown.New Roof, Lots of Natural Lighting shining thru your Brand-New Windows with the sun shining on your Gleaming Wood Floors. Less Housework-No Carpet to Clean, YAY! Kitchen has: Granite Counters, lots of Cabinet space with SS Appliances. Kitchen Dining Room Island with Breakfast, Bladeless Ceiling Fan and French Doors which invites the Natural Lighting that opens to your large Partially Enclosed Deck, Great for Entertaining!Finished Basement w/Family Room, half Bath, Home Office or Exercise Room, Separate Laundry Room with Washer/ Dryer and Storage Space, Large Parking Pad & Shed.Minutes to Wegmans, Whole Food, Trader Joes, Moms and David's Natural Market.Enjoy the Biking & Walking Trails of Lake Elkhorn, Restaurants, Shopping, Entertainment and the major thoroughfares.Don't miss your chance to call this home sweet home!
REAL ESTATE
312 Marganza S

Ranch-style home with Fenced lot, Brick fireplace in spacious living room, hardwood floors under carpet. Finished basement with huge rec rm, wet bar. Conveniently located in Maryland City close to major commuting route, shopping, restaurants, Fort Meade, Laurel Race Track, MARC, Metro and much more. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker...
MARYLAND CITY, MD
Joanna Gaines
2547 Edmondson Avenue

End of group townhome with a covered porch, 4 bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms. Home has original hardwood floors, improved basement, & many original features. Being sold as-is. Seller will make no repair. 2 Hour notice needed to view property. Tenant-lives in basement and will be moving as soon as possible.
7663 Somerset Lane

BEST HOME - BEST PRICE - BEST LOCATION - TOTALLY RENOVATED HOME WITH OPEN CONCEPT, MINUTES TO 28,29,66, PRINCE WILLIAM PARKWAY, FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY AT A CONDO PRICE . Check out this 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 bath townhome that has been totally renovated: NEW roof, NEW HVAC, NEW kitchen with granite counter and all NEW appliances, brand NEW baths, NEW washer & dryer, NEW interior with high ceiling, recess lighting, neutral colors, NEW floorings with engineering hardwoods, NEW patio, NEW deck, NEW shed, NEW fence ... All this home is waiting for is the NEW OWNER. Stunning home awaiting you with soooooo affordable price, HOA is only $57/ month . TWO reserved parking spaces right in front of the home. Minutes to Centreville, Fairfax, FairOaks, GMU, easy access to 66,28,29,286, 234, 620, 50 .... A perfect home for FIRST TIME HOME BUYER, or for a young family .CHECK THIS OUT .
REAL ESTATE
246 S Potomac Street

Tons of space to stretch out! Come tour this 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom row house today. More pictures to be uploaded shortly. Call today to schedule your visit. Listing courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Bowen Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
556 Gold Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 01/04 @10:00 am. Ends 01/06 @11:40 am. List Price is Opening Bid. UPDATED PHOTS COMING SOON! 2 Story Townhouse located in the Druid Heights area. MINUTES to Mondawmin Mall, Coppin State University, Druid Hill Park, & Rawlings Conservatory. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery W North Ave. Property is Vacant- $7,500 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
2423 James Banks Road SE , 104 D

QUICK DELIVERY - 4 level Interior Unit Clarendon with attached 1-car garage at Stanton Square, DC. Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many customizing options, it is sure to fit your needs. On the lower level, you can select a recreation room, or choose a bedroom with a full bath and walk-in closet. Some areas even can have a tandem garage, perfect for whatever you need to store. On the main level you will find yourself in a welcoming and light-filled open floorplan, more spacious than you thought possible in a townhome. A gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity, while the dining room gives a perfect place for entertaining. A huge family room can be furnished in the way that suits you best; while a large coat closet and powder room are tucked away but convenient for guests. Upstairs the feeling of space continues with a large hall foyer. The owner suite is an oasis and features a large shower, dual vanity, and gigantic walk-in closet. A second bedroom also features its own bath. Options vary by community, so you can be sure to have the home that is right for you!
HOME & GARDEN
8735 Chesapeake Lighthouse Drive

Wonderful End unit Townhome located on a dead-end road. 3 finished levels, Large rooms, Updated kitchen, Cozy fenced in backyard with a deck and shed. This home has been lovingly cared for and sure to be one you put at the top of your list!. Listing courtesy of Mdc Realty.
261 Berkmore Place , 1B

Great potential on this middle parcel of a well established business and location. Property offer plenty of parking and front and rear accesses. A large atrium up front offers rental space. Public utilities are installed and internet. Plenty of space for multiple businesses if needed. Share common maintenance is a plus with the other owners. Lots of daily traffic and flourishing businesses as neighbors. A must see!
2769 Seville Rd

Beautiful and tranquil ten (10) surveyed acres, in a private setting; accessed off a 50' right of way. Custom built residence in 2010, with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open floor plan for kitchen, dining and living room areas. Master bedroom and full bath on main level. Energy efficient house design and construction. Shingle roof, cedar siding, insulated windows and doors. Owner will provide a new, 10 acre survey and well, approved by Madison County prior to settlement. The house has an excellent location for various agricultural uses including: gardening, orchard or limited livestock.
Real Estate
6412 Hartwait Street

A must-see for any first-time homebuyer or investor wanting to add a cash-flowing property to their rental portfolio! Well maintained, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, middle-of-group, brick townhome. Hardwood floors under carpeting and fenced in front and backyard along with a front covered porch. New refrigerator, recently remodeled bathroom, as well as a recently replaced roof, water heater, and HVAC system. Close to all amenities and bus service LocalLink 65, Express BusLink 163, and CityLink Navy (NV).
16328 Brandy Road

Great 1 acre property for the person interested in land for heavy industrial use, commercial buildings, or buy and hold investment. There is 125 feet of road frontage on Brandy Rd and Norfolk Southern railroad borders the back of the land for 133 feet. A shed also comes with this 936 sq ft 3bd+2Ba house with wood floors. Public water and electric.
NORFOLK, VA
3624 Dudley Avenue

**OFFER DEADLINE: 12/20 @ 12 noon ** Welcome home! The newly renovated home is waiting for you! Inside you will find an open concept with new flooring and lots of upgrades! The kitchen/ dining room combo boasts granite countertops, upgraded lighting, brand new SMART Samsung stainless steel appliances and a large island to gather around. Upstairs, you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and a full luxury bath. Finished basement thats great for entertaining guests. Could be a great space for a spare room that also includes a full bathroom. Enjoy the luxury of a walk-out basement that leads to your private backyard. New HVAC (2021), new water heater (2021). This home is close to local amenities including shops and restaurants and just minutes from Herring Run Trails! Schedule your showing today!
REAL ESTATE
1020 N Stafford Street , #200

Great Value 2BR/2BA Condo Just 1 Block From Ballston Metro! Sunny 2nd BR perfect for home office! Well-maintained & move-in ready. Gorgeous hardwoods in LR/DR/hallway. Kitchen w/ white cabs, solid-surface countertops, tons of storage. Oversized covered terrace. HVAC '07, HWH '12. Washer-Dryer in unit. Secure building access. Garage parking (#200) & storage space (#200). Bike racks in garage. Huge courtyard patio w/ BBQ's, sitting areas; access to grassy pet walking area. Steps to Metro, Ballston Quarter & an abundance of dining, fitness & entertainment options!
21 Turk Garth

This spacious and well-maintained townhouse sits nestled away from the hustle and bustle. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac tucked back far enough to avoid all the traffic, while still remaining close enough to major roads and highways. This dazzling townhouse allows massive amounts of natural sunlight to pour inside. A newly installed plush carpet has been installed on the 2nd floor, steps, and basement. The freshly painted townhouse boasts stainless steel kitchen appliances and a spacious kitchen. And let the entertaining begin on this large deck overlooking the enchanting fenced-in yard. A new roof was also installed in 2017 and is still under a transferable warranty. This home is truly a turn-key home. This rare gem in Catonsville will not last long. Get your offers in before this rare find is gone.
REAL ESTATE
52 Bayou Avenue

Versatile property featuring 3 bedrooms, bonus room, sunroom, 1 bathroom, and plenty of room to grow! This terrific home features a wood-burning fireplace in the main bedroom with ceramic tile floor, new flooring in the living room, new carpet, granite kitchen counters, ceiling fans, washer and dryer. Enjoy the spacious front yard and huge fenced concrete backyard. Driveway includes parking spots for 3 cars. This home is move-in ready and also great for investors who might want to expand out the back by adding more bathrooms, bedrooms, kitchen, or even convert to 2 units with separate entrances. The possibilities are endless! Incredibly convenient location -- 1 min walk to metro station, bus stops, and DC line. Walking distance to grocery stores, convenience stores, gas station, bank, school, City Hall, and restaurants. Property is being sold AS-IS. THANKS FOR SHOWING!!
REAL ESTATE
6711 Holabird

REAL ESTATE AUCTION featuring ON SITE and SIMULCAST ONLINE BIDDING!! Online Bidding Opens - Friday, January 7, 2022 Live Onsite Auction - Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM. List price is opening bid only. The property is located within an Opportunity Zone, providing an array of incentives for property and business owners. The property is also located within a Baltimore City Enterprise Zone, providing additional tax and employment incentives. Features include all brick and masonry construction, commercial show windows and large sign structure. The property is currently rented for $2,060 per month.
BALTIMORE, MD
3125 Patrick Henry Drive , #235

Spacious, updated 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Condo on the top floor in an amazing location. Fresh new paint, Brand new carpet, Open floor plan, Laminate wood floorings in kitchen, bathrooms and closets with Large private balcony. There's a huge walk in closet in the master and also a hidden walk-in closet in the guest bathroom for more storage! Updated kitchen appliances and nice washer and dryer in Unit. 2 assigned secured garage parking with easy access, located underneath the unit and close to the stairs. Very quiet community with beautiful landscaped and walking distant to multiple shopping centers. Less than 2 miles to East Falls Church Metro Station and 7.5 miles commute to Washington D.C. Great investment opportunity for investors. All utilities(Water, Gas, Electric, Trash, Sewer) are INCLUDED with the condo fee. Also a nice outdoor swimming pool and clubhouse right next to the condo unit. SALE PRICE is lower than recent appraised value.
FALLS CHURCH, VA

