40 Kaves Lane

Come experience love at first sight! Many updates added in recent years including fresh paint, laminate flooring throughout, some new kitchen cabinets/counters, new washer& dryer, and a completely new bathroom. A new HVAC system was added in 2020 and new front deck is 2021. Location is convenient to much of the area. Easily access Rt 13 or Rt 50, and just minutes to the Mall, Hospital and College. This cozy ranch style home offers easy living. It has been meticulously cared for by a loving Seller. Home is nestled on well over one half acre screaming country charm. As you pull in the driveway off the quiet road, you instantly get the feeling of being home. The cozy family room serves as the ideal gathering spot. A partially updated kitchen is efficiently designed providing ample storage and counter space. The spacious laundry room acts as a multifunctional space designed to be both attractive and efficient. There is an expansive deck, approx. 16x20, off the rear of the home connecting to a spacious yard w/ mature trees. The fenced yard offers the room and creative freedom to build it out just the way you want it while offering a more sheltered environment for children and pets. Bring everyone together by providing the space for fun. Enjoy a movie night on a projector screen, roast marshmallows by your fire pit, lay out and look at the stars, bring out the bounce house and enjoy all that this park like setting can offer. 2 Sheds are included to store all of your toys and joys. The place to start is here. You do not need to break the bank to buy this home, especially w/ today+GGs rates. Earning equity makes much more sense. Best of all-it could be yours if you do not hesitate. Hurry! This one won+GGt last long.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO