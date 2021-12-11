ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247 Conestoga Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy stunning views of the Chesapeake Bay from this Charlestown, 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage. Home also has laundry, dining room, kitchen, living room and sitting area as well as deck to enjoy amazing sunrises an a private beach to enjoy bonfires and family...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1419 Pickett Ct

Lovely, Colonial located in desirable Happy Creek Knolls Subdivision and only minutes from new Warren Memorial Hospital, Warren County Middle School and I-66 for commuters. This beautiful home is situated on a a cul-de-sac lot with full walkout level basement and a private rear yard. Features include , center hallway, 3 finished levels, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, spacious family room with fireplace, equipped kitchen, formal living and dining room, large rear deck for relaxing and entertaining family and friends. Come see you won't be disappointed. More photos coming.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2547 Edmondson Avenue

End of group townhome with a covered porch, 4 bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms. Home has original hardwood floors, improved basement, & many original features. Being sold as-is. Seller will make no repair. 2 Hour notice needed to view property. Tenant-lives in basement and will be moving as soon as possible.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

312 Marganza S

Ranch-style home with Fenced lot, Brick fireplace in spacious living room, hardwood floors under carpet. Finished basement with huge rec rm, wet bar. Conveniently located in Maryland City close to major commuting route, shopping, restaurants, Fort Meade, Laurel Race Track, MARC, Metro and much more. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker...
MARYLAND CITY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

246 S Potomac Street

Tons of space to stretch out! Come tour this 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom row house today. More pictures to be uploaded shortly. Call today to schedule your visit. Listing courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Bowen Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2423 James Banks Road SE , 104 D

QUICK DELIVERY - 4 level Interior Unit Clarendon with attached 1-car garage at Stanton Square, DC. Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many customizing options, it is sure to fit your needs. On the lower level, you can select a recreation room, or choose a bedroom with a full bath and walk-in closet. Some areas even can have a tandem garage, perfect for whatever you need to store. On the main level you will find yourself in a welcoming and light-filled open floorplan, more spacious than you thought possible in a townhome. A gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity, while the dining room gives a perfect place for entertaining. A huge family room can be furnished in the way that suits you best; while a large coat closet and powder room are tucked away but convenient for guests. Upstairs the feeling of space continues with a large hall foyer. The owner suite is an oasis and features a large shower, dual vanity, and gigantic walk-in closet. A second bedroom also features its own bath. Options vary by community, so you can be sure to have the home that is right for you!
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

314 Queen Street

Seldom if ever will you find an offering more special than this iconic home in Old Town Alexandria. With over 5,000 feet of curated living space spread out over three levels, the brick structure at 314 Queen Street in Old Town Alexandria has a storied past and a remarkable transformation, courtesy of noted architect Mark McInturff.The building dates to 1880, when it was a carriage house, before serving as a corner general store for much of the 20th century. A couple of commercial incarnations later, the building became a modern showcase residence with 3 bedroom, 4.5 baths, numerous other living spaces, and a fully finished lower level with a salon-like ambiance.Entering through a wide door, gorgeous blonde hardwood floors and a large foyer are revealed. A stylish powder room with a trough sink is to one side. A chic sitting area transitions to dramatic open spaces with towering ceilings and art gallery finishes. A kitchen worthy of a magazine cover extends along one wall, featuring Snaidero Italian cabinetry, a long black granite island, and professional-grade Thermador and Sub-Zero appliances. An opposite wall of eight-foot-tall windows at street level, lends the feel of a modern diner. The cooking/dining area flows into another artful living space with a fireplace and giant windows accented by sliding parchment walls for added privacy.Sleeping quarters are found upstairs, including an airy owners+GG suite with a giant walk-in closet, huge windows and an exquisite en-suite bath with a twin sink vanity and glass steam shower. A lovely sitting room with a fireplace and balcony could also serve as an office or extra bedroom. On the opposite end is a second bedroom suite with a walk-in closet, built-ins, skylights and a recently renovated full bath. Bonus features include a washer and dryer, and an additional hallway bath with skylight.The finished lower level is perfect for media, music, games and guests. Beautiful full-height cabinetry, cedar paneling, a kitchenette and a full bath add to the picture. There+GGs also a guest bedroom as well as an additional laundry room. It+GGs all part of a remarkable cosmopolitan living experience in the heart of Old Town, less than three blocks from Founders Park and the Potomac River.Living in Old Town AlexandriaThe one of a kind home at the corner of Royal and Queen Streets is ideally located in Old Town Alexandria, surrounded by history and culture. The street itself is lined with trees and brick sidewalks, right in the heart of the historic city+GGs waterfront district. Take a leisurely stroll down to the harbor and Founders Park, or head a couple blocks west to King Street, the legendary dining and shopping mecca.Picturesque alleyways, art galleries and incredible eateries are all part of what makes this one of the nation+GGs favorite destination places. Walk to Momo Sushi & Caf+-, Gadsby+GGs Tavern, Old Hat Bar, the Torpedo Factory Art Center, the Old Town Farmers+GG Market, the King Street Trolley and so much more!
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8750 N West Road

Come experience love at first sight! Many updates added in recent years including fresh paint, laminate flooring throughout, some new kitchen cabinets/counters, new washer& dryer, and a completely new bathroom. A new HVAC system was added in 2020 and new front deck is 2021. Location is convenient to much of the area. Easily access Rt 13 or Rt 50, and just minutes to the Mall, Hospital and College. This cozy ranch style home offers easy living. It has been meticulously cared for by a loving Seller. Home is nestled on well over one half acre screaming country charm. As you pull in the driveway off the quiet road, you instantly get the feeling of being home. The cozy family room serves as the ideal gathering spot. A partially updated kitchen is efficiently designed providing ample storage and counter space. The spacious laundry room acts as a multifunctional space designed to be both attractive and efficient. There is an expansive deck, approx. 16x20, off the rear of the home connecting to a spacious yard w/ mature trees. The fenced yard offers the room and creative freedom to build it out just the way you want it while offering a more sheltered environment for children and pets. Bring everyone together by providing the space for fun. Enjoy a movie night on a projector screen, roast marshmallows by your fire pit, lay out and look at the stars, bring out the bounce house and enjoy all that this park like setting can offer. 2 Sheds are included to store all of your toys and joys. The place to start is here. You do not need to break the bank to buy this home, especially w/ today+GGs rates. Earning equity makes much more sense. Best of all-it could be yours if you do not hesitate. Hurry! This one won+GGt last long.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7157 Stag Horn Path

Welcome home to your Semi-Detached 3 BR, 1.5 Baths located in the Village of Owen Brown.New Roof, Lots of Natural Lighting shining thru your Brand-New Windows with the sun shining on your Gleaming Wood Floors. Less Housework-No Carpet to Clean, YAY! Kitchen has: Granite Counters, lots of Cabinet space with SS Appliances. Kitchen Dining Room Island with Breakfast, Bladeless Ceiling Fan and French Doors which invites the Natural Lighting that opens to your large Partially Enclosed Deck, Great for Entertaining!Finished Basement w/Family Room, half Bath, Home Office or Exercise Room, Separate Laundry Room with Washer/ Dryer and Storage Space, Large Parking Pad & Shed.Minutes to Wegmans, Whole Food, Trader Joes, Moms and David's Natural Market.Enjoy the Biking & Walking Trails of Lake Elkhorn, Restaurants, Shopping, Entertainment and the major thoroughfares.Don't miss your chance to call this home sweet home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

208 N Culver Street

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Saturday, December 11th & ends Monday, January 10th, 2021 at 1:30pm. Tenant Occupied Townhouse in the "Saint Joseph's" Neighborhood of Baltimore City with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The home features central AC, gas hot water heater, fenced in backyard and more! Current gross monthly rent: $1,510. Current gross annual scheduled rent: $18,120. Main level: includes living room, dining room, kitchen and a full bath. Upper Level: 4 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Lower level: is full and unfinished with a bonus room.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3624 Dudley Avenue

**OFFER DEADLINE: 12/20 @ 12 noon ** Welcome home! The newly renovated home is waiting for you! Inside you will find an open concept with new flooring and lots of upgrades! The kitchen/ dining room combo boasts granite countertops, upgraded lighting, brand new SMART Samsung stainless steel appliances and a large island to gather around. Upstairs, you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and a full luxury bath. Finished basement thats great for entertaining guests. Could be a great space for a spare room that also includes a full bathroom. Enjoy the luxury of a walk-out basement that leads to your private backyard. New HVAC (2021), new water heater (2021). This home is close to local amenities including shops and restaurants and just minutes from Herring Run Trails! Schedule your showing today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2769 Seville Rd

Beautiful and tranquil ten (10) surveyed acres, in a private setting; accessed off a 50' right of way. Custom built residence in 2010, with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open floor plan for kitchen, dining and living room areas. Master bedroom and full bath on main level. Energy efficient house design and construction. Shingle roof, cedar siding, insulated windows and doors. Owner will provide a new, 10 acre survey and well, approved by Madison County prior to settlement. The house has an excellent location for various agricultural uses including: gardening, orchard or limited livestock.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6412 Hartwait Street

A must-see for any first-time homebuyer or investor wanting to add a cash-flowing property to their rental portfolio! Well maintained, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, middle-of-group, brick townhome. Hardwood floors under carpeting and fenced in front and backyard along with a front covered porch. New refrigerator, recently remodeled bathroom, as well as a recently replaced roof, water heater, and HVAC system. Close to all amenities and bus service LocalLink 65, Express BusLink 163, and CityLink Navy (NV).
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5516 Midwood Avenue

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Saturday, December 11th & ends Monday, January 10th, 2021 at 2:00pm. Tenant Occupied Townhouse in the "Saint Joseph's" Neighborhood of Baltimore City with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The home features Gas forced hot air, gas hot water heater, fenced in backyard, laundry area, wheel chair ramp in the rear and driveway. Current gross monthly rent: $1,447. Current gross annual scheduled rent: $17,364. Main level: includes living room, dining room, kitchen and a full bath. Upper Level: 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Lower level: is full and unfinished with laundry area.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6515 Detroit

Impressive renovation of this spacious Dundalk Home! Featuring 5 Bedrooms and 3 full baths, large detached garage, rear deck for entertaining. 3 Finished levels. Don't miss out on this beautiful home!. Listing courtesy of Exit Results Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers'...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8735 Chesapeake Lighthouse Drive

Wonderful End unit Townhome located on a dead-end road. 3 finished levels, Large rooms, Updated kitchen, Cozy fenced in backyard with a deck and shed. This home has been lovingly cared for and sure to be one you put at the top of your list!. Listing courtesy of Mdc Realty.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

16328 Brandy Road

Great 1 acre property for the person interested in land for heavy industrial use, commercial buildings, or buy and hold investment. There is 125 feet of road frontage on Brandy Rd and Norfolk Southern railroad borders the back of the land for 133 feet. A shed also comes with this 936 sq ft 3bd+2Ba house with wood floors. Public water and electric.
NORFOLK, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1020 N Stafford Street , #200

Great Value 2BR/2BA Condo Just 1 Block From Ballston Metro! Sunny 2nd BR perfect for home office! Well-maintained & move-in ready. Gorgeous hardwoods in LR/DR/hallway. Kitchen w/ white cabs, solid-surface countertops, tons of storage. Oversized covered terrace. HVAC '07, HWH '12. Washer-Dryer in unit. Secure building access. Garage parking (#200) & storage space (#200). Bike racks in garage. Huge courtyard patio w/ BBQ's, sitting areas; access to grassy pet walking area. Steps to Metro, Ballston Quarter & an abundance of dining, fitness & entertainment options!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

52 Bayou Avenue

Versatile property featuring 3 bedrooms, bonus room, sunroom, 1 bathroom, and plenty of room to grow! This terrific home features a wood-burning fireplace in the main bedroom with ceramic tile floor, new flooring in the living room, new carpet, granite kitchen counters, ceiling fans, washer and dryer. Enjoy the spacious front yard and huge fenced concrete backyard. Driveway includes parking spots for 3 cars. This home is move-in ready and also great for investors who might want to expand out the back by adding more bathrooms, bedrooms, kitchen, or even convert to 2 units with separate entrances. The possibilities are endless! Incredibly convenient location -- 1 min walk to metro station, bus stops, and DC line. Walking distance to grocery stores, convenience stores, gas station, bank, school, City Hall, and restaurants. Property is being sold AS-IS. THANKS FOR SHOWING!!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

104 Peppertree Circle

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath split foyer home is a great opportunity in a great neighborhood! The lower level is unfinished, but has an entry door off of the driveway, full windows and roughed in plumbing for a third bathroom making it easy to finish in the future. Property is eligible for 100% financing. Schedule your appointment today to be the first to see this lovely home.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

409 E Baker Street

Large family home with separate entrance to upstairs. Quaint, historical town of Gordonsville with restaurants, shops, tourist attractions. Great central location for touring nearby Civil War attractions; wineries; beautiful country landscapes. Don't miss out! Excellent opportunity for onsite home office. High speed internet available, easy commutes to D.C. (2hrs); Richmond (1hr); Harrisonburg (1hr); Charlottesville (30min); Culpeper (30min); Amtrak Station (5min). Lease option to buy arrangement is available.
GORDONSVILLE, VA

