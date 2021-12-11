ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3323 Orlando Avenue

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll brick duplex features 3 levels of living space , off street parking and large fenced in back yard with patio area. Sun filled main level has open floor plan. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and full bath. Lower level would...

1419 Pickett Ct

Lovely, Colonial located in desirable Happy Creek Knolls Subdivision and only minutes from new Warren Memorial Hospital, Warren County Middle School and I-66 for commuters. This beautiful home is situated on a a cul-de-sac lot with full walkout level basement and a private rear yard. Features include , center hallway, 3 finished levels, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, spacious family room with fireplace, equipped kitchen, formal living and dining room, large rear deck for relaxing and entertaining family and friends. Come see you won't be disappointed. More photos coming.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
2547 Edmondson Avenue

End of group townhome with a covered porch, 4 bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms. Home has original hardwood floors, improved basement, & many original features. Being sold as-is. Seller will make no repair. 2 Hour notice needed to view property. Tenant-lives in basement and will be moving as soon as possible.
312 Marganza S

Ranch-style home with Fenced lot, Brick fireplace in spacious living room, hardwood floors under carpet. Finished basement with huge rec rm, wet bar. Conveniently located in Maryland City close to major commuting route, shopping, restaurants, Fort Meade, Laurel Race Track, MARC, Metro and much more. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker...
MARYLAND CITY, MD
3125 Patrick Henry Drive , #235

Spacious, updated 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Condo on the top floor in an amazing location. Fresh new paint, Brand new carpet, Open floor plan, Laminate wood floorings in kitchen, bathrooms and closets with Large private balcony. There's a huge walk in closet in the master and also a hidden walk-in closet in the guest bathroom for more storage! Updated kitchen appliances and nice washer and dryer in Unit. 2 assigned secured garage parking with easy access, located underneath the unit and close to the stairs. Very quiet community with beautiful landscaped and walking distant to multiple shopping centers. Less than 2 miles to East Falls Church Metro Station and 7.5 miles commute to Washington D.C. Great investment opportunity for investors. All utilities(Water, Gas, Electric, Trash, Sewer) are INCLUDED with the condo fee. Also a nice outdoor swimming pool and clubhouse right next to the condo unit. SALE PRICE is lower than recent appraised value.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
246 S Potomac Street

Tons of space to stretch out! Come tour this 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom row house today. More pictures to be uploaded shortly. Call today to schedule your visit. Listing courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Bowen Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
6515 Detroit

Impressive renovation of this spacious Dundalk Home! Featuring 5 Bedrooms and 3 full baths, large detached garage, rear deck for entertaining. 3 Finished levels. Don't miss out on this beautiful home!. Listing courtesy of Exit Results Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers'...
Lot 24 Fairview Drive

Waterfront Lot with approx. 55+ft of shoreline nestled in a quiet cove, on the Private side of Lake Anna. This lot offers water views, and farm views in a newly developed subdivision. Listing courtesy of Lakeside Real Estate. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for...
3624 Dudley Avenue

**OFFER DEADLINE: 12/20 @ 12 noon ** Welcome home! The newly renovated home is waiting for you! Inside you will find an open concept with new flooring and lots of upgrades! The kitchen/ dining room combo boasts granite countertops, upgraded lighting, brand new SMART Samsung stainless steel appliances and a large island to gather around. Upstairs, you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and a full luxury bath. Finished basement thats great for entertaining guests. Could be a great space for a spare room that also includes a full bathroom. Enjoy the luxury of a walk-out basement that leads to your private backyard. New HVAC (2021), new water heater (2021). This home is close to local amenities including shops and restaurants and just minutes from Herring Run Trails! Schedule your showing today!
REAL ESTATE
556 Gold Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 01/04 @10:00 am. Ends 01/06 @11:40 am. List Price is Opening Bid. UPDATED PHOTS COMING SOON! 2 Story Townhouse located in the Druid Heights area. MINUTES to Mondawmin Mall, Coppin State University, Druid Hill Park, & Rawlings Conservatory. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery W North Ave. Property is Vacant- $7,500 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
2769 Seville Rd

Beautiful and tranquil ten (10) surveyed acres, in a private setting; accessed off a 50' right of way. Custom built residence in 2010, with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open floor plan for kitchen, dining and living room areas. Master bedroom and full bath on main level. Energy efficient house design and construction. Shingle roof, cedar siding, insulated windows and doors. Owner will provide a new, 10 acre survey and well, approved by Madison County prior to settlement. The house has an excellent location for various agricultural uses including: gardening, orchard or limited livestock.
8750 N West Road

Come experience love at first sight! Many updates added in recent years including fresh paint, laminate flooring throughout, some new kitchen cabinets/counters, new washer& dryer, and a completely new bathroom. A new HVAC system was added in 2020 and new front deck is 2021. Location is convenient to much of the area. Easily access Rt 13 or Rt 50, and just minutes to the Mall, Hospital and College. This cozy ranch style home offers easy living. It has been meticulously cared for by a loving Seller. Home is nestled on well over one half acre screaming country charm. As you pull in the driveway off the quiet road, you instantly get the feeling of being home. The cozy family room serves as the ideal gathering spot. A partially updated kitchen is efficiently designed providing ample storage and counter space. The spacious laundry room acts as a multifunctional space designed to be both attractive and efficient. There is an expansive deck, approx. 16x20, off the rear of the home connecting to a spacious yard w/ mature trees. The fenced yard offers the room and creative freedom to build it out just the way you want it while offering a more sheltered environment for children and pets. Bring everyone together by providing the space for fun. Enjoy a movie night on a projector screen, roast marshmallows by your fire pit, lay out and look at the stars, bring out the bounce house and enjoy all that this park like setting can offer. 2 Sheds are included to store all of your toys and joys. The place to start is here. You do not need to break the bank to buy this home, especially w/ today+GGs rates. Earning equity makes much more sense. Best of all-it could be yours if you do not hesitate. Hurry! This one won+GGt last long.
REAL ESTATE
5516 Midwood Avenue

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Saturday, December 11th & ends Monday, January 10th, 2021 at 2:00pm. Tenant Occupied Townhouse in the "Saint Joseph's" Neighborhood of Baltimore City with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The home features Gas forced hot air, gas hot water heater, fenced in backyard, laundry area, wheel chair ramp in the rear and driveway. Current gross monthly rent: $1,447. Current gross annual scheduled rent: $17,364. Main level: includes living room, dining room, kitchen and a full bath. Upper Level: 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Lower level: is full and unfinished with laundry area.
208 N Culver Street

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Saturday, December 11th & ends Monday, January 10th, 2021 at 1:30pm. Tenant Occupied Townhouse in the "Saint Joseph's" Neighborhood of Baltimore City with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The home features central AC, gas hot water heater, fenced in backyard and more! Current gross monthly rent: $1,510. Current gross annual scheduled rent: $18,120. Main level: includes living room, dining room, kitchen and a full bath. Upper Level: 4 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Lower level: is full and unfinished with a bonus room.
261 Berkmore Place , 1B

Great potential on this middle parcel of a well established business and location. Property offer plenty of parking and front and rear accesses. A large atrium up front offers rental space. Public utilities are installed and internet. Plenty of space for multiple businesses if needed. Share common maintenance is a plus with the other owners. Lots of daily traffic and flourishing businesses as neighbors. A must see!
8735 Chesapeake Lighthouse Drive

Wonderful End unit Townhome located on a dead-end road. 3 finished levels, Large rooms, Updated kitchen, Cozy fenced in backyard with a deck and shed. This home has been lovingly cared for and sure to be one you put at the top of your list!. Listing courtesy of Mdc Realty.
Taylor - Camper Circle Ave

One of the last lots on Knapps Narrows! The property has direct access to the Chesapeake Bay and the Choptank River. Residentially surveyed and will hook up to public sewer. This is the perfect spot to build your shore home. Successful vacation rentals in this area!. Listing courtesy of Meredith...
16328 Brandy Road

Great 1 acre property for the person interested in land for heavy industrial use, commercial buildings, or buy and hold investment. There is 125 feet of road frontage on Brandy Rd and Norfolk Southern railroad borders the back of the land for 133 feet. A shed also comes with this 936 sq ft 3bd+2Ba house with wood floors. Public water and electric.
NORFOLK, VA
6412 Hartwait Street

A must-see for any first-time homebuyer or investor wanting to add a cash-flowing property to their rental portfolio! Well maintained, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, middle-of-group, brick townhome. Hardwood floors under carpeting and fenced in front and backyard along with a front covered porch. New refrigerator, recently remodeled bathroom, as well as a recently replaced roof, water heater, and HVAC system. Close to all amenities and bus service LocalLink 65, Express BusLink 163, and CityLink Navy (NV).
52 Bayou Avenue

Versatile property featuring 3 bedrooms, bonus room, sunroom, 1 bathroom, and plenty of room to grow! This terrific home features a wood-burning fireplace in the main bedroom with ceramic tile floor, new flooring in the living room, new carpet, granite kitchen counters, ceiling fans, washer and dryer. Enjoy the spacious front yard and huge fenced concrete backyard. Driveway includes parking spots for 3 cars. This home is move-in ready and also great for investors who might want to expand out the back by adding more bathrooms, bedrooms, kitchen, or even convert to 2 units with separate entrances. The possibilities are endless! Incredibly convenient location -- 1 min walk to metro station, bus stops, and DC line. Walking distance to grocery stores, convenience stores, gas station, bank, school, City Hall, and restaurants. Property is being sold AS-IS. THANKS FOR SHOWING!!
REAL ESTATE
104 Peppertree Circle

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath split foyer home is a great opportunity in a great neighborhood! The lower level is unfinished, but has an entry door off of the driveway, full windows and roughed in plumbing for a third bathroom making it easy to finish in the future. Property is eligible for 100% financing. Schedule your appointment today to be the first to see this lovely home.
