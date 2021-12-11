ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
281 Adams Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis newly renovated 1800+/- sq ft rancher features 3 bdrms, 2 full baths, open floor plan, laminate flooring, new kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances, 1st floor laundry room, new mini split hvac system, full...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1419 Pickett Ct

Lovely, Colonial located in desirable Happy Creek Knolls Subdivision and only minutes from new Warren Memorial Hospital, Warren County Middle School and I-66 for commuters. This beautiful home is situated on a a cul-de-sac lot with full walkout level basement and a private rear yard. Features include , center hallway, 3 finished levels, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, spacious family room with fireplace, equipped kitchen, formal living and dining room, large rear deck for relaxing and entertaining family and friends. Come see you won't be disappointed. More photos coming.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2547 Edmondson Avenue

End of group townhome with a covered porch, 4 bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms. Home has original hardwood floors, improved basement, & many original features. Being sold as-is. Seller will make no repair. 2 Hour notice needed to view property. Tenant-lives in basement and will be moving as soon as possible.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

312 Marganza S

Ranch-style home with Fenced lot, Brick fireplace in spacious living room, hardwood floors under carpet. Finished basement with huge rec rm, wet bar. Conveniently located in Maryland City close to major commuting route, shopping, restaurants, Fort Meade, Laurel Race Track, MARC, Metro and much more. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker...
MARYLAND CITY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3125 Patrick Henry Drive , #235

Spacious, updated 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Condo on the top floor in an amazing location. Fresh new paint, Brand new carpet, Open floor plan, Laminate wood floorings in kitchen, bathrooms and closets with Large private balcony. There's a huge walk in closet in the master and also a hidden walk-in closet in the guest bathroom for more storage! Updated kitchen appliances and nice washer and dryer in Unit. 2 assigned secured garage parking with easy access, located underneath the unit and close to the stairs. Very quiet community with beautiful landscaped and walking distant to multiple shopping centers. Less than 2 miles to East Falls Church Metro Station and 7.5 miles commute to Washington D.C. Great investment opportunity for investors. All utilities(Water, Gas, Electric, Trash, Sewer) are INCLUDED with the condo fee. Also a nice outdoor swimming pool and clubhouse right next to the condo unit. SALE PRICE is lower than recent appraised value.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7157 Stag Horn Path

Welcome home to your Semi-Detached 3 BR, 1.5 Baths located in the Village of Owen Brown.New Roof, Lots of Natural Lighting shining thru your Brand-New Windows with the sun shining on your Gleaming Wood Floors. Less Housework-No Carpet to Clean, YAY! Kitchen has: Granite Counters, lots of Cabinet space with SS Appliances. Kitchen Dining Room Island with Breakfast, Bladeless Ceiling Fan and French Doors which invites the Natural Lighting that opens to your large Partially Enclosed Deck, Great for Entertaining!Finished Basement w/Family Room, half Bath, Home Office or Exercise Room, Separate Laundry Room with Washer/ Dryer and Storage Space, Large Parking Pad & Shed.Minutes to Wegmans, Whole Food, Trader Joes, Moms and David's Natural Market.Enjoy the Biking & Walking Trails of Lake Elkhorn, Restaurants, Shopping, Entertainment and the major thoroughfares.Don't miss your chance to call this home sweet home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7663 Somerset Lane

BEST HOME - BEST PRICE - BEST LOCATION - TOTALLY RENOVATED HOME WITH OPEN CONCEPT, MINUTES TO 28,29,66, PRINCE WILLIAM PARKWAY, FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY AT A CONDO PRICE . Check out this 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 bath townhome that has been totally renovated: NEW roof, NEW HVAC, NEW kitchen with granite counter and all NEW appliances, brand NEW baths, NEW washer & dryer, NEW interior with high ceiling, recess lighting, neutral colors, NEW floorings with engineering hardwoods, NEW patio, NEW deck, NEW shed, NEW fence ... All this home is waiting for is the NEW OWNER. Stunning home awaiting you with soooooo affordable price, HOA is only $57/ month . TWO reserved parking spaces right in front of the home. Minutes to Centreville, Fairfax, FairOaks, GMU, easy access to 66,28,29,286, 234, 620, 50 .... A perfect home for FIRST TIME HOME BUYER, or for a young family .CHECK THIS OUT .
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2423 James Banks Road SE , 104 D

QUICK DELIVERY - 4 level Interior Unit Clarendon with attached 1-car garage at Stanton Square, DC. Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many customizing options, it is sure to fit your needs. On the lower level, you can select a recreation room, or choose a bedroom with a full bath and walk-in closet. Some areas even can have a tandem garage, perfect for whatever you need to store. On the main level you will find yourself in a welcoming and light-filled open floorplan, more spacious than you thought possible in a townhome. A gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity, while the dining room gives a perfect place for entertaining. A huge family room can be furnished in the way that suits you best; while a large coat closet and powder room are tucked away but convenient for guests. Upstairs the feeling of space continues with a large hall foyer. The owner suite is an oasis and features a large shower, dual vanity, and gigantic walk-in closet. A second bedroom also features its own bath. Options vary by community, so you can be sure to have the home that is right for you!
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

246 S Potomac Street

Tons of space to stretch out! Come tour this 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom row house today. More pictures to be uploaded shortly. Call today to schedule your visit. Listing courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Bowen Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6515 Detroit

Impressive renovation of this spacious Dundalk Home! Featuring 5 Bedrooms and 3 full baths, large detached garage, rear deck for entertaining. 3 Finished levels. Don't miss out on this beautiful home!. Listing courtesy of Exit Results Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers'...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3624 Dudley Avenue

**OFFER DEADLINE: 12/20 @ 12 noon ** Welcome home! The newly renovated home is waiting for you! Inside you will find an open concept with new flooring and lots of upgrades! The kitchen/ dining room combo boasts granite countertops, upgraded lighting, brand new SMART Samsung stainless steel appliances and a large island to gather around. Upstairs, you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and a full luxury bath. Finished basement thats great for entertaining guests. Could be a great space for a spare room that also includes a full bathroom. Enjoy the luxury of a walk-out basement that leads to your private backyard. New HVAC (2021), new water heater (2021). This home is close to local amenities including shops and restaurants and just minutes from Herring Run Trails! Schedule your showing today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

323 Brandy Road

Location! Location! New home being built in a well sought after neighborhood. Close to I66 in Linden, Great commuter location! This 4 acre parcel will give anyone room to do gardening, possibly a pool, or an gazebo with an outdoor grilling area? Possibilities are endless. This new home offers 1260 finished sqft on main level. Open concept home, Kitchen, Livingroom, combo, kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, easy close cabinets, granite countertops and island. Also combo Livingroom has open space for everyday activities while talking to the cook of the family! Home has 3 bedrooms 2 full baths Master bedroom is 29 x 16 to include walk in closet and a double closet across from walk-in, master bath will feature12 x 6 tiled shower with surround and double sinks. This split bedroom floor plan has 2 other bedrooms with hall bath between. Basement is split, half is unfinished except for laundry room and utility closet, rough in for future growth. Other half is garage. plus 16 X 16 back deck. Breaking ground in 2 weeks , completion 4 to 6 months. 4 bedroom septic info for that and standard features list, and hoa docs in documents. More photos' to come as home progresses.
LINDEN, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 24 Fairview Drive

Waterfront Lot with approx. 55+ft of shoreline nestled in a quiet cove, on the Private side of Lake Anna. This lot offers water views, and farm views in a newly developed subdivision. Listing courtesy of Lakeside Real Estate. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

556 Gold Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 01/04 @10:00 am. Ends 01/06 @11:40 am. List Price is Opening Bid. UPDATED PHOTS COMING SOON! 2 Story Townhouse located in the Druid Heights area. MINUTES to Mondawmin Mall, Coppin State University, Druid Hill Park, & Rawlings Conservatory. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery W North Ave. Property is Vacant- $7,500 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2769 Seville Rd

Beautiful and tranquil ten (10) surveyed acres, in a private setting; accessed off a 50' right of way. Custom built residence in 2010, with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open floor plan for kitchen, dining and living room areas. Master bedroom and full bath on main level. Energy efficient house design and construction. Shingle roof, cedar siding, insulated windows and doors. Owner will provide a new, 10 acre survey and well, approved by Madison County prior to settlement. The house has an excellent location for various agricultural uses including: gardening, orchard or limited livestock.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1126 E 36TH Street

Fully renovated from top to bottom by CR of Maryland on historic 36h Street, across from the old Memorial stadium! The phenomenal Ednor Gardens neighborhood is a premier location, close to downtown and easy access to 83 and the Beltway. Large open floor plan boasts endless upgrades including gorgeous original hardwood flooring, sunroom that soaks all the natural light, modern luxury kitchen with Quartz counter tops and brand new stainless steel appliances, master suite with brand new expanded bathroom, fully finished lower level, expansive deck perfect for entertaining, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms total, ALL new HVAC/Roof/electric system (properly permitted), and garage/off street parking! Fireplace is decorative only. Call today to schedule a private showing before this one of a kind home is gone!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

208 N Culver Street

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Saturday, December 11th & ends Monday, January 10th, 2021 at 1:30pm. Tenant Occupied Townhouse in the "Saint Joseph's" Neighborhood of Baltimore City with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The home features central AC, gas hot water heater, fenced in backyard and more! Current gross monthly rent: $1,510. Current gross annual scheduled rent: $18,120. Main level: includes living room, dining room, kitchen and a full bath. Upper Level: 4 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Lower level: is full and unfinished with a bonus room.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5516 Midwood Avenue

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Saturday, December 11th & ends Monday, January 10th, 2021 at 2:00pm. Tenant Occupied Townhouse in the "Saint Joseph's" Neighborhood of Baltimore City with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The home features Gas forced hot air, gas hot water heater, fenced in backyard, laundry area, wheel chair ramp in the rear and driveway. Current gross monthly rent: $1,447. Current gross annual scheduled rent: $17,364. Main level: includes living room, dining room, kitchen and a full bath. Upper Level: 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Lower level: is full and unfinished with laundry area.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

261 Berkmore Place , 1B

Great potential on this middle parcel of a well established business and location. Property offer plenty of parking and front and rear accesses. A large atrium up front offers rental space. Public utilities are installed and internet. Plenty of space for multiple businesses if needed. Share common maintenance is a plus with the other owners. Lots of daily traffic and flourishing businesses as neighbors. A must see!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8735 Chesapeake Lighthouse Drive

Wonderful End unit Townhome located on a dead-end road. 3 finished levels, Large rooms, Updated kitchen, Cozy fenced in backyard with a deck and shed. This home has been lovingly cared for and sure to be one you put at the top of your list!. Listing courtesy of Mdc Realty.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

21 Turk Garth

This spacious and well-maintained townhouse sits nestled away from the hustle and bustle. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac tucked back far enough to avoid all the traffic, while still remaining close enough to major roads and highways. This dazzling townhouse allows massive amounts of natural sunlight to pour inside. A newly installed plush carpet has been installed on the 2nd floor, steps, and basement. The freshly painted townhouse boasts stainless steel kitchen appliances and a spacious kitchen. And let the entertaining begin on this large deck overlooking the enchanting fenced-in yard. A new roof was also installed in 2017 and is still under a transferable warranty. This home is truly a turn-key home. This rare gem in Catonsville will not last long. Get your offers in before this rare find is gone.
REAL ESTATE

