Real Estate

1943 Piper Way

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA TRUE OASIS in Glenmore! This stunning custom 3,000 FSF residence built by renowned local builder Alexander Nicholson offers a one of a kind setting in Glenmore. An oversized...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1419 Pickett Ct

Lovely, Colonial located in desirable Happy Creek Knolls Subdivision and only minutes from new Warren Memorial Hospital, Warren County Middle School and I-66 for commuters. This beautiful home is situated on a a cul-de-sac lot with full walkout level basement and a private rear yard. Features include , center hallway, 3 finished levels, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, spacious family room with fireplace, equipped kitchen, formal living and dining room, large rear deck for relaxing and entertaining family and friends. Come see you won't be disappointed. More photos coming.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7157 Stag Horn Path

Welcome home to your Semi-Detached 3 BR, 1.5 Baths located in the Village of Owen Brown.New Roof, Lots of Natural Lighting shining thru your Brand-New Windows with the sun shining on your Gleaming Wood Floors. Less Housework-No Carpet to Clean, YAY! Kitchen has: Granite Counters, lots of Cabinet space with SS Appliances. Kitchen Dining Room Island with Breakfast, Bladeless Ceiling Fan and French Doors which invites the Natural Lighting that opens to your large Partially Enclosed Deck, Great for Entertaining!Finished Basement w/Family Room, half Bath, Home Office or Exercise Room, Separate Laundry Room with Washer/ Dryer and Storage Space, Large Parking Pad & Shed.Minutes to Wegmans, Whole Food, Trader Joes, Moms and David's Natural Market.Enjoy the Biking & Walking Trails of Lake Elkhorn, Restaurants, Shopping, Entertainment and the major thoroughfares.Don't miss your chance to call this home sweet home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2547 Edmondson Avenue

End of group townhome with a covered porch, 4 bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms. Home has original hardwood floors, improved basement, & many original features. Being sold as-is. Seller will make no repair. 2 Hour notice needed to view property. Tenant-lives in basement and will be moving as soon as possible.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

312 Marganza S

Ranch-style home with Fenced lot, Brick fireplace in spacious living room, hardwood floors under carpet. Finished basement with huge rec rm, wet bar. Conveniently located in Maryland City close to major commuting route, shopping, restaurants, Fort Meade, Laurel Race Track, MARC, Metro and much more. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker...
MARYLAND CITY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3624 Dudley Avenue

**OFFER DEADLINE: 12/20 @ 12 noon ** Welcome home! The newly renovated home is waiting for you! Inside you will find an open concept with new flooring and lots of upgrades! The kitchen/ dining room combo boasts granite countertops, upgraded lighting, brand new SMART Samsung stainless steel appliances and a large island to gather around. Upstairs, you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and a full luxury bath. Finished basement thats great for entertaining guests. Could be a great space for a spare room that also includes a full bathroom. Enjoy the luxury of a walk-out basement that leads to your private backyard. New HVAC (2021), new water heater (2021). This home is close to local amenities including shops and restaurants and just minutes from Herring Run Trails! Schedule your showing today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8750 N West Road

Come experience love at first sight! Many updates added in recent years including fresh paint, laminate flooring throughout, some new kitchen cabinets/counters, new washer& dryer, and a completely new bathroom. A new HVAC system was added in 2020 and new front deck is 2021. Location is convenient to much of the area. Easily access Rt 13 or Rt 50, and just minutes to the Mall, Hospital and College. This cozy ranch style home offers easy living. It has been meticulously cared for by a loving Seller. Home is nestled on well over one half acre screaming country charm. As you pull in the driveway off the quiet road, you instantly get the feeling of being home. The cozy family room serves as the ideal gathering spot. A partially updated kitchen is efficiently designed providing ample storage and counter space. The spacious laundry room acts as a multifunctional space designed to be both attractive and efficient. There is an expansive deck, approx. 16x20, off the rear of the home connecting to a spacious yard w/ mature trees. The fenced yard offers the room and creative freedom to build it out just the way you want it while offering a more sheltered environment for children and pets. Bring everyone together by providing the space for fun. Enjoy a movie night on a projector screen, roast marshmallows by your fire pit, lay out and look at the stars, bring out the bounce house and enjoy all that this park like setting can offer. 2 Sheds are included to store all of your toys and joys. The place to start is here. You do not need to break the bank to buy this home, especially w/ today+GGs rates. Earning equity makes much more sense. Best of all-it could be yours if you do not hesitate. Hurry! This one won+GGt last long.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1126 E 36TH Street

Fully renovated from top to bottom by CR of Maryland on historic 36h Street, across from the old Memorial stadium! The phenomenal Ednor Gardens neighborhood is a premier location, close to downtown and easy access to 83 and the Beltway. Large open floor plan boasts endless upgrades including gorgeous original hardwood flooring, sunroom that soaks all the natural light, modern luxury kitchen with Quartz counter tops and brand new stainless steel appliances, master suite with brand new expanded bathroom, fully finished lower level, expansive deck perfect for entertaining, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms total, ALL new HVAC/Roof/electric system (properly permitted), and garage/off street parking! Fireplace is decorative only. Call today to schedule a private showing before this one of a kind home is gone!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2423 James Banks Road SE , 104 D

QUICK DELIVERY - 4 level Interior Unit Clarendon with attached 1-car garage at Stanton Square, DC. Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many customizing options, it is sure to fit your needs. On the lower level, you can select a recreation room, or choose a bedroom with a full bath and walk-in closet. Some areas even can have a tandem garage, perfect for whatever you need to store. On the main level you will find yourself in a welcoming and light-filled open floorplan, more spacious than you thought possible in a townhome. A gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity, while the dining room gives a perfect place for entertaining. A huge family room can be furnished in the way that suits you best; while a large coat closet and powder room are tucked away but convenient for guests. Upstairs the feeling of space continues with a large hall foyer. The owner suite is an oasis and features a large shower, dual vanity, and gigantic walk-in closet. A second bedroom also features its own bath. Options vary by community, so you can be sure to have the home that is right for you!
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

246 S Potomac Street

Tons of space to stretch out! Come tour this 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom row house today. More pictures to be uploaded shortly. Call today to schedule your visit. Listing courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Bowen Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2769 Seville Rd

Beautiful and tranquil ten (10) surveyed acres, in a private setting; accessed off a 50' right of way. Custom built residence in 2010, with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open floor plan for kitchen, dining and living room areas. Master bedroom and full bath on main level. Energy efficient house design and construction. Shingle roof, cedar siding, insulated windows and doors. Owner will provide a new, 10 acre survey and well, approved by Madison County prior to settlement. The house has an excellent location for various agricultural uses including: gardening, orchard or limited livestock.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

323 Brandy Road

Location! Location! New home being built in a well sought after neighborhood. Close to I66 in Linden, Great commuter location! This 4 acre parcel will give anyone room to do gardening, possibly a pool, or an gazebo with an outdoor grilling area? Possibilities are endless. This new home offers 1260 finished sqft on main level. Open concept home, Kitchen, Livingroom, combo, kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, easy close cabinets, granite countertops and island. Also combo Livingroom has open space for everyday activities while talking to the cook of the family! Home has 3 bedrooms 2 full baths Master bedroom is 29 x 16 to include walk in closet and a double closet across from walk-in, master bath will feature12 x 6 tiled shower with surround and double sinks. This split bedroom floor plan has 2 other bedrooms with hall bath between. Basement is split, half is unfinished except for laundry room and utility closet, rough in for future growth. Other half is garage. plus 16 X 16 back deck. Breaking ground in 2 weeks , completion 4 to 6 months. 4 bedroom septic info for that and standard features list, and hoa docs in documents. More photos' to come as home progresses.
LINDEN, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

21 Turk Garth

This spacious and well-maintained townhouse sits nestled away from the hustle and bustle. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac tucked back far enough to avoid all the traffic, while still remaining close enough to major roads and highways. This dazzling townhouse allows massive amounts of natural sunlight to pour inside. A newly installed plush carpet has been installed on the 2nd floor, steps, and basement. The freshly painted townhouse boasts stainless steel kitchen appliances and a spacious kitchen. And let the entertaining begin on this large deck overlooking the enchanting fenced-in yard. A new roof was also installed in 2017 and is still under a transferable warranty. This home is truly a turn-key home. This rare gem in Catonsville will not last long. Get your offers in before this rare find is gone.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

52 Bayou Avenue

Versatile property featuring 3 bedrooms, bonus room, sunroom, 1 bathroom, and plenty of room to grow! This terrific home features a wood-burning fireplace in the main bedroom with ceramic tile floor, new flooring in the living room, new carpet, granite kitchen counters, ceiling fans, washer and dryer. Enjoy the spacious front yard and huge fenced concrete backyard. Driveway includes parking spots for 3 cars. This home is move-in ready and also great for investors who might want to expand out the back by adding more bathrooms, bedrooms, kitchen, or even convert to 2 units with separate entrances. The possibilities are endless! Incredibly convenient location -- 1 min walk to metro station, bus stops, and DC line. Walking distance to grocery stores, convenience stores, gas station, bank, school, City Hall, and restaurants. Property is being sold AS-IS. THANKS FOR SHOWING!!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

104 Peppertree Circle

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath split foyer home is a great opportunity in a great neighborhood! The lower level is unfinished, but has an entry door off of the driveway, full windows and roughed in plumbing for a third bathroom making it easy to finish in the future. Property is eligible for 100% financing. Schedule your appointment today to be the first to see this lovely home.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1020 N Stafford Street , #200

Great Value 2BR/2BA Condo Just 1 Block From Ballston Metro! Sunny 2nd BR perfect for home office! Well-maintained & move-in ready. Gorgeous hardwoods in LR/DR/hallway. Kitchen w/ white cabs, solid-surface countertops, tons of storage. Oversized covered terrace. HVAC '07, HWH '12. Washer-Dryer in unit. Secure building access. Garage parking (#200) & storage space (#200). Bike racks in garage. Huge courtyard patio w/ BBQ's, sitting areas; access to grassy pet walking area. Steps to Metro, Ballston Quarter & an abundance of dining, fitness & entertainment options!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3125 Patrick Henry Drive , #235

Spacious, updated 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Condo on the top floor in an amazing location. Fresh new paint, Brand new carpet, Open floor plan, Laminate wood floorings in kitchen, bathrooms and closets with Large private balcony. There's a huge walk in closet in the master and also a hidden walk-in closet in the guest bathroom for more storage! Updated kitchen appliances and nice washer and dryer in Unit. 2 assigned secured garage parking with easy access, located underneath the unit and close to the stairs. Very quiet community with beautiful landscaped and walking distant to multiple shopping centers. Less than 2 miles to East Falls Church Metro Station and 7.5 miles commute to Washington D.C. Great investment opportunity for investors. All utilities(Water, Gas, Electric, Trash, Sewer) are INCLUDED with the condo fee. Also a nice outdoor swimming pool and clubhouse right next to the condo unit. SALE PRICE is lower than recent appraised value.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2205 Luzerne Avenue

This bright, mid-century home is perfect for the buyer looking for a home to adapt to their own personal style--bring your imagination and contractor! The main level offers a kitchen with an eat-in area and a main living area has light pouring in from oversized windows, a fireplace, and a door that opens to the backyard. There are two bedrooms on this level, as well as a full bath. The second level has a spacious primary bedroom, bath, and additional bedroom. Located in the sought after neighborhood of North Woodside and blocks to Woodlin Elementary School, Snyders Grocery Store, CVS, Goldberg Bagels and much more - this is the best of "sub-urban" living. Welcome Home!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

631 Walton Road

What more could you ask for in the heart of Huntingtown in Blue Ribbon school district with NO HOA and NO COVENANTS! Well cared for split foyer on a useable 3 acre lot with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood on the upper level, new laminate in the basement, new carpet in the bedrooms, 5 year old roof, 7 year old heat pump, 2 year old holding tank, new hot water heater, newer septic, pellet stove, and fenced area large enough for a horse. PLUS a 2-car detached garage with new side deck and 2-level apartment with 1 bedroom and 1 +-+ baths with kitchen, gas fireplace, and full laundry providing additional monthly income. Sold AS IS but in good condition. This one won+GGt last long. Come see it today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2618 Egret Way

Gorgeous, spacious and bright three level 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths townhome in sought-after Market Square welcome you!! This house that cared and maintained by the original owners is move in ready and has all you are looking for. The entrance level features a bedroom with full luxury bathroom, a large recreation room , and a sliding glass door leading to the backyard and the detached two car garage. The main floor boasts a spacious living room, dining room, kitchen with center island. Granite countertops, oak cabinets, and solid hard wood floor. The upper level has three bedrooms. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and full luxury bath with soaking tube, nice vanity and shower. Great location with convenient access to shopping, dining, exercise, commuter routes and downtown Frederick.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1702 Willow Brook Rd

******RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM RAMBLER TUCKED AWAY INTO THE WOODS***NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEW SS APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT, NICE FRONT PORCH AND MUCH MORE....YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED....1.43 ACRE NICE LEVEL LOT....LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, VAULTED CEILING IN LIVING ROOM, OPEN FLOOR PLAN.... Listing courtesy...
MLS

