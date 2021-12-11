ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

Carousel project: Renewed focus in January

Weirton Daily Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEIRTON — The restoration of the Hollywood Junior Merry-Go-Round carousel that delighted children on shoe-shopping outings to Marlinn’s Shoe Store in Weirton decades ago has “stalled” a bit, but the enthusiasm for it hasn’t been put out to “pasture.”. The piece of nostalgia...

www.weirtondailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Virginia Daily

Woodstock students focus on town for 3D project

WOODSTOCK — Students in Robin Orndorff’s Gifted and Talented Education classes showed off 3D projects on Tuesday that they spent the last few weeks researching and engineering. To make the tiny models of buildings around town, the third-, fourth- and fifth-graders at W.W. Robinson Elementary used the Tinkercad web app...
WOODSTOCK, VA
massivelyop.com

PlanetSide 2 tentatively plans Oshur for January with focused testing in mid-December

The prospect of a new continent arriving to PlanetSide 2 is undoubtedly extremely exciting to players of the battlefield MMORPG, but the arrival of that content is going to take some time. According to a post from the devs, that arrival will be sometime in January after reassessing the amount of work that needs to be done and time off for the holidays.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
shreveportmag.com

Waitress fired after diners left a $4,400 tip and management forced her to split it

What was intended to be an extreme act of kindness turned into a nightmare for at least one waitress at a restaurant in Arkansas. A large group of business professionals shared a meal together and when it came time to pay the bill, each person in attendance tipped their waitress $100. An incredible $4,400 was to be split between the two waitresses who waited on the large party. However, the waitresses were in for a surprise when their manager told them their large tip would have to be split among their coworkers – even those who didn’t wait on the large party.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weirton, WV
Weirton, WV
Entertainment
The Daily American

Seeking a Hallmark Christmas experience? These 16 destinations aren't far from Somerset.

If the small-town charm and warm, fuzzy feeling of a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie puts you in the holiday spirit, there are many places around southwest and south-central Pennsylvania to recreate those movie-set experiences this season. For example, the hotel-booking website Reservations.com’s "Runaway Suitcase" blog ranks Ligonier in Westmoreland County as fourth place on its “Top 25...
SOMERSET, PA
New York Only

This Shopping Mall In New York Is So Huge It Has Its Own ZIP Code

Bigger doesn’t always mean better, but when it comes to shopping malls, it’s helpful to have some size. Larger square footage means a bigger variety of stores, and of course, extra amenities. One shopping mall in New York stands out above the rest with regards to size. The massive Destiny USA in Syracuse is the […] The post This Shopping Mall In New York Is So Huge It Has Its Own ZIP Code appeared first on Only In Your State.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tex Ritter
Person
Anna Sewell
Esquire

Rare Omega Speedmaster for Sale. One Radical Owner

If there’s one thing guaranteed to rack up the headlines before a watch auction, it’s the inclusion of a Lot that belonged to an A-list celebrity. John F Kennedy’s Omega Ultra Thin, the watch he wore when he was inaugurated, was sold for $350,000 by Guernsey’s New York in December 2005 – the buyer was the Omega Museum in Biel, Switzerland. Eric Clapton’s Patek Philippe ref 2499/100 in platinum – one of only 25 known to exist, half of them in the hands of Patek themselves – went to a private collector for $3.6m at an auction in Geneva in 2012. Most famously, Paul Newman’s own “Paul Newman" dial Rolex Cosmograph Daytona become the most expensive watch ever sold, when the hammer came down at $17.75m at Phillips in New York in December 2017.
SHOPPING
Times Gazette

Christmas traditions

Many Americans have Christmas traditions including the annual decorating their Christmas tree and sending holiday greeting cards. Germany is credited for the Christmas tree tradition. The tradition started with what Germans called a paradise tree. These were branches or wooden frames decorated with apples. These types of trees were used in German mystery or miracle plays. The plays were acted out during Advent and Christmas eve services.
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carousel#Photography#Long Life#Smithsonian
Outsider.com

Fonzie’s ‘Happy Days’ Bike Sells in Auction to ‘Fast N’ Loud’ Star Richard Rawlings for Staggering Price

Actor Henry Winkler had an auction recently to sell off items from some of his most infamous roles — from “Scream” to “Happy Days.”. One of the most expensive items in the auction happened to be the bike that Fonzie drove around in the hit sitcom “Happy Days.” Winkler’s character was a fan-favorite on the show. His slicked-back greaser look, complete with a worn-down leather jacket (also was sold) was always fully on display when he was on his bike.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Longevity
Urbana Citizen

Christmas Tour of Homes

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty Business Association will host the Christmas Tour of Homes and Christmas Lights Contest on Saturday, December 11, from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased the day of for $20 per person at the Town Hall or discounted tickets can be purchased for $15 per person ahead of time at Solomon’s Garage, Civista Bank or the Town Hall office.
WEST LIBERTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy