Carousel project: Renewed focus in January

If there’s one thing guaranteed to rack up the headlines before a watch auction, it’s the inclusion of a Lot that belonged to an A-list celebrity. John F Kennedy’s Omega Ultra Thin, the watch he wore when he was inaugurated, was sold for $350,000 by Guernsey’s New York in December 2005 – the buyer was the Omega Museum in Biel, Switzerland. Eric Clapton’s Patek Philippe ref 2499/100 in platinum – one of only 25 known to exist, half of them in the hands of Patek themselves – went to a private collector for $3.6m at an auction in Geneva in 2012. Most famously, Paul Newman’s own “Paul Newman" dial Rolex Cosmograph Daytona become the most expensive watch ever sold, when the hammer came down at $17.75m at Phillips in New York in December 2017.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO