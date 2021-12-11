ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACT for ALS warrants support

Hammond Daily Star
 2 days ago

I'm writing to ask US Sen. John Kennedy and the other elected representatives of that distinguished body to sponsor Senate Bill S.1813, called the ACT for ALS. This bill will help people with ALS get the same access to investigational drugs as people...

www.hammondstar.com

