Writers take new paths

By Lil Mirando The Daily Star
Hammond Daily Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a message earlier this week, Prof. Randolph M. Howes, MD., Ph.D., wrote, “All things come to pass. So, last week, was my final medical editorial. I deeply appreciate your past support, which surpassed fifteen years. All the best to you in the future.”. We sincerely thank our...

Idaho Mountain Express

New writer-in-residence Betsy Gaines Quammen examines the 'True West'

Betsy Gaines Quammen’s new book “True West: Sorting Realities on the Far Side of America” explores where we are as Westerners coming out of the pandemic facing political upheaval, climate change, COVID attitudes and more. “Pandemic should have brought us together; it didn’t,” Quammen said. “How can we face the...
KETCHUM, ID
Gaffney Ledger

A SOUTHERN WRITER

Out in the country skinny metal fence posts rule pasturelands nowadays. I seldom see old cedarbarbed wire fences, but when I do they unleash a flood of memories. I remember riding through pastures with Granddad Poland. Come sundown in a battered old car, he’d bump through pastures festooned with yellow bitter weeds, clunk past a lonely persimmon tree and ranks […]
The Tuscaloosa News

DON NOBLE: New stories from one of the South’s best writers

“Local Souls,” a volume of three novellas, was Allan Gurganus’ last book, published in 2007. It was brilliant and challenging, and this one, “The Uncollected Stories of Allan Gurganus,” is just as good. These nine stories were published in The New Yorker, Harper’s, Granta and Tin House, The Virginia Quarterly Review and The Sewanee Review, fine magazines that help keep...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims jailed Capitol riot suspects’ own public defenders call them ‘white supremacists’

Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has accused attorneys from the Washington, DC Office of the Federal Public Defender of defaming their clients as “white supremacists” and forcing them to consume “critical race theory training” as a condition of being represented by them in cases stemming from the 6 January insurrection. Ms Greene made the incendiary accusations on Tuesday at a bizarre press conference meant to denounce the conditions in the District of Columbia jail where roughly 40 to 50 accused Capitol rioters are being held without bail as they await trial. Flanked by Reps Matt Gaetz of Florida and...
allthatsinteresting.com

9 Of The Most Powerful Native American Warriors From History

Chief Joseph: The Native American Leader Who Fought For Peace. Born Hin-mah-too-yah-lat-kekt (or “Thunder Rolling Down a Mountain”) in 1840 in modern-day Oregon, Chief Joseph was brought up by his father Tuekakas. Better known as Joseph the Elder, Tuekakas was the leader of the Wal-lam-wat-kain (or Wallowa) tribe of the Nez Perce people. He dutifully prepared his son for his role as a Native American leader.
University of Dallas News

The abuse of tradition in “Pope Michael”

A liberal arts education combined with a staunch Catholic identity relies on the past to move towards the future. Tradition is graphed on the heart of UD and its mission. But what happens when a pursuit of tradition goes wrong? What happens when, in an attempt to discover the truth and stick by its principles, one gets led astray onto a dark path and cannot find his way back? Such is the case in the documentary film “Pope Michael.”
WNET New York

Native American Identity, Complex and Authentic

Native Americans are often asked about their identity in a way other Americans are not: Are you enrolled? What does that even mean? Is it fair, is it real? Where does subjective identity and registered national identity end? Is identity changeable or adaptable? Does more than one Tribe count?. Identity...
Slate

The story of an all-American slave ship.

It seemed obvious that the Uncas was involved in the illegal slave trade. The brig, flying the American flag, was spotted in March 1844 lying at anchor by the mouth of the Gallinas River. Located near the border of Sierra Leone and Liberia, this was a notorious site for the trade in enslaved Africans that remained ongoing despite having been banned for decades by both Great Britain and the United States. When his crew spotted the Uncas, Josiah Oake, commander of a British naval vessel called the Ferret that was patrolling the West African coast for slavers, became suspicious. He brought his concerns to Thomas Craven, captain of the American warship Porpoise, part of a small fleet known as the Africa Squadron invested with the authority to intercept American ships trying to skirt the trans-Atlantic slave trading ban.
The Independent

Evidence of Dorothy Day’s radical sainthood heads to Rome

With St. Patrick’s Cathedral’s recently renovated, multimillion-dollar ceiling sparkling overhead, Cardinal Timothy Dolan celebrated Mass on the Catholic feast day of the Immaculate Conception, with over 2,000 worshippers looking on. On the steps of the cathedral’s chancel, at the foot of the cardinal’s chair, 17 cardboard boxes, neatly tied in red ribbons and sealed with wax, were packed with the makings of a saint.The boxes were filled with evidence attesting to Catholic radical Dorothy Day’s “reputation for holiness” to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints in Rome. Compiled under the aegis of the Dorothy Day Guild, formed after...
24/7 Wall St.

How Many Native Americans Live in Every State?

Long before European map-makers laid out the contours of what would become the United States and Canada, Indigenous peoples populated the continent. As Europeans arrived in greater numbers, conflict arose between the newcomers and those whose ancestors had been living in North America for many thousands of years.  Though Indian reservations date back to the […]
Vice

Forget the Typos, Lauren Boebert’s Tweet Is a Qanon Dog Whistle

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. On Sunday, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert falsely claimed that hundreds of thousands of children went missing last year and that the media was ignoring the story completely. She concluded the tweet by saying: “There enlies the problem.”
