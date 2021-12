Let's face it—it's all too easy for our homes to become overwhelmed with books of all kinds: textbooks from last year's classes, novels that we just had to purchase off the bestseller list, and titles that we've always been meaning to pick up but haven't quite had the chance to tear through yet. While plain old bookshelves certainly get the job done, there are plenty of extremely clever ways to make book storage much more fun and conducive to our everyday lifestyles. Whether you're living in a small space or trying to create a kid-friendly play area, the solutions below will inspire you to get your reads in order once and for all.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO