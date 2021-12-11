ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Dole supported animal welfare

Hammond Daily Star
 2 days ago

It should not be overlooked that during his nearly three decades in office, Bob Dole, who passed away Sunday, spearheaded legislation that provided animals with important protections that are still in place today. He used his...

The Week

Bob Dole, the complicated pride of Kansas

It's shocking that Bob Dole is dead. It seemed like he had always been part of the political firmament, and always would be. Now, it's possible that I think this way because I'm a native Kansan, and Dole was entrenched in the U.S. Senate before I was born. He was never not there. Dole is known to much of the public as a failed presidential candidate, but for many Kansans of a certain age — my age, which is not that old but old enough to have voted in his last Senate race — he was also a beacon of state pride, proof that you could come from a small town and still make it big. (His hometown, Russell, also gave Arlen Specter to the Senate.) That meant something.
CBS News

Washington mourns Bob Dole

Washington — The death of former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole at 98 brought condolences and tributes from elected officials across the political spectrum, who praised the late senator for a life committed to public service. Dole, who was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in February, died in his...
Bob Dole
Remembering Sen. Bob Dole

Kansas Sen. Bob Dole died this past weekend and recollections of him have flowed into this newspaper’s inbox since then. The Russell native, whose U.S. Senate career spanned longer than any in the nation’s history, was well loved in Kansas, where residents propeled him onto the world’s stage.
In Memoriam: Bob Dole

The George Washington University remembers the life of Bob Dole, a World War II veteran, longtime U.S. senator and former Republican nominee for president of the United States. Mr. Dole died on Sunday at age 98. In February 2021, it was revealed Mr. Dole had Stage 4 lung cancer. Mr....
Petco Love to Surprise Animal Welfare Organizations With Funds

National nonprofit Petco Love kicked off its annual Love Stories campaign (formerly Holiday Wishes) and has pledged $1 million to support animal welfare organizations. With thousands of adopters nationwide sharing stories about how their pets changed their lives, Petco Love and campaign partner, BOBS from Skechers, selected the 100 best stories and will celebrate this holiday season at gatherings in Petco Pet Care Centers across the nation through Dec. 19.
Washington Post

Opinion:The goodness of Bob Dole

His voice, flat as the prairie from which he rose to prominence, proclaimed what Bob Dole was: a Midwesterner, a man of the middle of the country and of the political spectrum. Like another Midwesterner — a contemporary — Hubert Humphrey, Dole was a senator who came agonizingly close to seizing the presidential brass ring of politics.
Congressman Wilson on the Passing of Bob Dole

Congressman Joe Wilson issued the following statement:. “I was saddened to hear of the passing of former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole today. “A great American hero and statesman, Bob Dole gallantly served his country in the Second World War, where he was severely wounded trying to help a comrade in danger, and went on to represent his home state of Kansas for over four decades, initially as a statehouse member, through his time in the U.S. House of Representatives and then in the leadership of the U.S. Senate, including time as chairman of the Republican National Committee. It was in the Senate where his dedication to the disabled was especially noteworthy, as he was instrumental in the landmark Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990, a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination. After his public service career, he continued supporting veterans’ issues, including as an important fundraiser for the World War II Memorial on the Mall in Washington, DC.
Sen. Bob Dole, A Staunch Supporter of Armenians, Passes Away

Bob Dole, a Republican Senator from Kansas who rose to become Majority Leader and later nominated as the Republican Party presidential candidate in 1996, passed away on Sunday. He was 98. His affinity for Armenians and the Armenian cause came from Dr. Hampar Kelikian, who helped Dole recover from serious...
Bob Dole: America needs unity

More than 3/4 of Post readers voted in yesterday’s poll that Bob Dole, who died Sunday at the age of 98, would have made a good President. The following is a Guest Editorial column that Dole drafted early in 2021 to be published around the time of his death. “America...
Washington Times

Bob Dole ‘a giver, not a taker’

In the cavernous halls of Washington, every occasion is an opportunity for politicians to celebrate themselves. The funeral of the former Senate majority leader Bob Dole — a man whose life was defined by truly selfless sacrifice — was certainly no exception. Politicians thronged the Capitol Rotunda and...
Upper Michigan connections to Bob Dole

(WLUC) - As America remembers Bob Dole, there are at least two connections between the former Kansas senator and Upper Michigan. Dole greeted U.P. veterans in 2016 at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. The vets were part of U.P. Honor Flight Mission XI. Dole himself suffered paralyzing wounds in WWII.
Graham, McMaster remember Bob Dole

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster posted a tribute to Republican political icon Bob Dole Sunday. Dole died at 98 after a 10-month battle with stage 4 lung cancer. “Senator Bob Dole was an extraordinary leader who lived a life committed to service both in our armed...
Pritzker Reacts To Death Of Bob Dole

(AP Photo/Stephan Savoia) Governor JB Pritzker is reacting to the death of former Kansas City senator and Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole. Dole passed away yesterday at the age of 98. Pritzker praised him for being a World War II hero, an honorable gentleman, and a true public servant. The governor added that Dole was part of the Greatest Generation and will always be remembered as one of our nation’s most dedicated statesmen.
ACT for ALS warrants support

I'm writing to ask US Sen. John Kennedy and the other elected representatives of that distinguished body to sponsor Senate Bill S.1813, called the ACT for ALS. This bill will help people with ALS get the same access to investigational drugs as people with cancer. The bill is especially important...
LIVE: Honoring Bob Dole

Sen. Bob Dole, who served nearly 36 years in Congress, is lying in state at the U.S. Capitol. President Biden will offer remarks at the ceremony.
League for Animal Welfare holds adoption event

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The League for Animal Welfare is spreading some holiday cheer with operation ‘Home FUR the Holidays’. Starting December 10th, the shelter is waiving adoption fees for all animals. The fees usually range anywhere from $60 to $150. This is a chance to donate...
