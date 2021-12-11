An Afternoon Well Spent @ Oeno Vino (in LA)

Mega64 is a webseries and comedy troupe created by Rocco Botte, Derrick Acosta, and Shawn Chatfield, formed in 2003. They’re now touring all over!. ALL GUESTS MUST PRESENT A PHYSICAL AND ACTIVE STATE ID OR PASSPORT SEATED EVENT – SEATS ARE FIRST COME FIRST SERVE Per LA County health guidelines, The Regent Theatre DTLA requires that all guests wear masks inside the venue. We also require that our guests show proof of full vaccination. In attending the event, you certify and attest that you and all individuals in your party attending the event will abide by the aforementioned regulations. The health and safety of our fans, artists, and staff is of utmost importance to us.
