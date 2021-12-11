ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Afternoon Well Spent @ Oeno Vino (in LA)

 2 days ago

Sign-up in advance at slotted.co/afternoonmic (new list posted on Wednesdays) Show up on...

Pick of the Day: The Cooties (in LA) 12/3

When it comes to musical comedy, especially in LA, it’s harder to have much more fun than you can have with the sweet harmonies and pure absurdity of The Cooties. Ethan Edenburg, Eric Jackowitz, and Jacob Jeffries together make up for such a subversive power pop trio that we’ve enjoyed so thoroughly throughout the years, whether it be on stage or when going through their music video collection for the umpteenth time.
Don’t Tell Comedy (in LA)

Don’t Tell Comedy has more great shows in store for you all around LA! Come join us for some drinks and laughs in a private, mystery location!. This show is BYOB. Bring your own drinks and snacks!. This show is 21+. This show is outdoors!. 11/26 in Mar Vista @...
Hags (in LA)

CRISTELA ALONZO (Netflix, Music To My Ears) MARY LYNN RAJSKUB (24, It’s Alway Sunny) *****This show is COVID compliant and will require masks and proof of vaccination. No exceptions. ******
Natalie Palamides: LAID (in LA)

Natalie Palamides returns with her first solo show, LAID, as a fundraiser for The Elysian. A woman lays an egg every day and faces the decision: to raise it or eat it. A hilarious, surreal, melodrama of yolks, shells and funerals, LAID explores motherhood with absurd dilemmas, silly routines and surreal physical comedy.
SMD Live (in LA)

Featuring stand-up from: Chris Kattan, Richie Doyle, Niles Abston, Jack Robichaud, Felicia Folkes, Brent Pella, Amy Silverberg, Michael Strauss!
Anna Seregina: Work in Prog Rehearsal (in LA)

As of today, Anna Seregina doesn’t have a description for this show – which, ultimately, is the true description of this show. It will be developed over the course of three rehearsals and contain elements of clown, character, non-stand-up, tastefully consulting LiveJournal, brain hemorrhaging, asking her therapist, “is this ok?” as well as classic stand-up.
Punchlines Comedy Benefit Tour (in LA)

“Punchlines Comedy Benefit Tour ”, is the latest comedy installment of the Penny Appeal USA and illMuslims illarious series. The nine-city nationwide comeback tour headlines four of the funniest comics across North America: Zainab Johnson, Yasmin Elhady, Ahamed Weinberg, and Moses The Comic. These comics represent diversity in the expression of faith, ethnicity, professional background, and identity.
Comedy at The Continental (in LA)

Jesse S Martin (AMAZON) and Skeet Carter (Comedy Central) present a monthly diverse line-up of the best and biggest Comedy Stars working today, from local favorites to national headliners, with credits such as BET, Comedy Central, MTV, HULU, and MORE! You never know who might drop in!. Featuring stand-up from:...
The Blind Barber (in LA)

Jesus Trejo – Stay at Home Son Special on Showtime. Presented by Andy Peters, Dave Waite, Nick Anthony, and Grant Lyon. To RSVP for the 7:30 show, please click on this link:. https://secret-show.ticketleap.com/blindbarberearlyshowdec/. To RSVP for the 9:30 show, please click on this link:. https://secret-show.ticketleap.com/blind-barber-late-showdec/. In order to keep everyone...
Pick of the Day: Alice Hamilton Taping (in LA) 12/8

We are grateful that for a good portion of 2021 that we’ve gotten to actually watch enough good ol’ live, in-person comedy that we’ve had a chance to see and discover comedy folks that we haven’t had a chance to ever see. It should come as no surprise, but that’s one of absolute favorite things to do and part of the reason why we watch several hours of live comedy every night of the week.
Laugh Riot Grrrrl Tao Comedy Patio (in LA)

Take a punch card and keep coming back (5th mic is free) COMICS ONLY. Enter through alley behind Tao (between 1st and 2nd). We are outside. We are NOT USING A MIC (to cut down on touching). You must wear a mask to go in and use the bathroom.
Great Moments In Comedy Made Worse (near LA)

Comedy is all about timing, so what happens when a classic sketch is made four times as long? At Great Moments In Comedy Made Worse performers are given scripts to famous sketches from comedy history to act out on the spot. Once they get to the last page they will have to start improvising to keep the sketch going for an additional 15 minutes. What would the “More Cowbell” sketch look like if it just kept going and going? What does a 20-minute version of Lazy Sunday sound like? Probably much worse.
Sister (The Return Of!) (near LA)

Is an improvised comedy show featuring Mike Castle and Joey Greer. It’s their first show back so it’s going to be crazy. You gotta be there.
MEGA64 LIVE: LAST LAUGH (in LA)

Mega64 is a webseries and comedy troupe created by Rocco Botte, Derrick Acosta, and Shawn Chatfield, formed in 2003. They’re now touring all over!. ALL GUESTS MUST PRESENT A PHYSICAL AND ACTIVE STATE ID OR PASSPORT SEATED EVENT – SEATS ARE FIRST COME FIRST SERVE Per LA County health guidelines, The Regent Theatre DTLA requires that all guests wear masks inside the venue. We also require that our guests show proof of full vaccination. In attending the event, you certify and attest that you and all individuals in your party attending the event will abide by the aforementioned regulations. The health and safety of our fans, artists, and staff is of utmost importance to us.
