10 Alzheimer's signs to watch for in loved ones over the holidays

 2 days ago

It isn’t surprising that the time when family members are most likely to recognize the first signs of developing Alzheimer’s disease or dementia in a loved one comes during the holiday season. This year, family members and friends may not have seen one another for months or...

Worried about your loved one's dementia?

This story is sponsored by Salt Lake Regional Medical Center. Watching your loved ones age isn't easy. As if caring for a loved one's physical needs weren't challenging enough, the stress of dealing with reduced mental faculties can be even more difficult — for everyone involved. If you're worried...
Give your loved ones the gift of an experience this holiday season

(BPT) - Giving and receiving gifts over the holidays is a tangible representation of how much people care for each other. However, sometimes the best presents are not physical objects. By gifting your friends and family experiences, you can make memories that last longer than the latest and greatest video game or toy of the season.
ACT on Alzheimer's: Keeping loved ones at home when possible

In an effort to raise awareness, reduce the stigma of Alzheimer’s disease, educate our community and assist families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease; this month’s article highlights keeping the person you care for living at home for as long as possible. This is a concern for many families as we continue to deal with the COVID 19 Pandemic.
Alzheimer’s Association Hosting Special Program in NW Indiana on Caregiver Stress During Holiday Season

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is teaming up with Northwest Indiana Community Action and St. Agnes Adult Day Center to host a special program for dementia caregivers experiencing additional stress due to the holiday season. The program will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021. from 9 – 11 a.m. CT at St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso.
Helping senior loved ones enjoy the holidays

With the holidays right around the corner, it’s an ideal time to start planning for the festivities. Enjoying the holiday cheer will help maintain a positive mindset, which, in turn, helps one stay healthier. Keeping one’s body, mind, and spirit in top shape is a priority for a happy life. The holidays are an emotional time that is usually associated with family, from the time we’re kids anticipating all the colorfully wrapped presents we’re going to get to our adult lives, making the magic happen for our own kids. For some seniors who have lost a spouse or close friend or may not live close to their families, however, the holidays can seem to point a magnifying glass at the sadness and isolation they are experiencing. If you feel a loved one is experiencing sadness or depression around this time of year, try some of these steps:
Potential Cause of Alzheimer’s Discovered

Summary: The form in which isomers take can increase the risk of developing dementia, researchers report. Drugs in development to improve autophagy may help prevents Alzheimer’s from developing. Source: UCR. Prevailing theories posit plaques in the brain cause Alzheimer’s disease. New UC Riverside research points to cells’ slowing ability to...
Alzheimer's Q&A: What are meaningful gifts for those with Alzheimer's and their caregivers?

Subscription boxes and services are relatively new and are very trendy this year, according to Ashley Austrew, of care.com. The giver can choose boxes containing meals, snacks, spa kits, games, crafts or hobbies, or create a unique one appropriate for the caregiver or the person with Alzheimer's. The giver also can make it a one-time purchase or make it a weekly or monthly delivery.
Help spread warmth and light to loved ones this holiday season

GRAFTON—A local organizations is helping to remember and honor loved ones of residents this holiday season in a special way with a beautiful ornament. For the past 38 years, West Virginia Caring has been helping residents of the county celebrate life during the Christmas season, and this year will be no different.
Major Sign You May Have Alzheimer's, Says Study

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia in the U.S, with more than five million people affected. At the same time, it is disproportionately mysterious. Although scientists have become more sure about the causes of Alzheimer's—including a buildup of toxic plaques in the brain called amyloids—much about the disorder is still poorly understood, including how the brain reacts as the disease progresses (and therefore how it might be slowed or stopped).
One in six people with dementia spent last Christmas alone, research from Alzheimer’s Society shows

One in six people with dementia spent last Christmas alone, research shows, with thousands more only getting 15 minutes of human contact in the surrounding week. The polling by the Alzheimer’s Society reveals a sharp deterioration among dementia sufferers during the pandemic, with isolation and disruption to normal routines fuelling increased levels of confusion.
Missing Our Loved Ones During the Holiday Season and How I Dealt with It

The holidays are here and while some celebrate with joy, others are feeling the emotions of loved ones no longer with them. As a grieving mother, I know the feeling. We do not dwell on our loss, it just happens. It is like a rollercoaster of emotions, with its ups and downs and never knowing when it will hit us. It is a constant reminder that our loved one is not here. This year is no exception with all the COVID-related deaths.
Sure Signs You May Be Getting Dementia, According to Doctors

Forgetting someone's birthday or losing your car keys once in a while isn't necessarily cause for alarm. But if you experience a specific set of memory problems—problems like the ones you're about to read about—then there may be cause for concern. "An estimated 6.2 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia in 2021. Seventy-two percent are age 75 or older," according to the Alzheimer's Association. And this is a growing health crisis: "In the United States, Alzheimer's and Dementia deaths have increased 16% during the COVID-19 Pandemic." Read on to learn about the many signs of the deadly disease—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
The answer to reversing Alzheimer’s may already be on the pharmacy shelf

We’ve learned a lot about the progression of Alzheimer’s disease in the past decade or so. We know it’s characterized by brain lesions and deposits in the brain known as amyloid plaques and tau tangles. We also know that conditions like inflammation and high blood pressure are linked with the formation of these lesions and protein deposits.
Communities ready for holiday festivities in-person and with loved ones this year

Last year, the holiday season saw a substantial spike in COVID-19 cases — forcing many to contain their Christmas cheer, celebrating alone or with family via Zoom. Many missed the personable, community-centric events typically associated with the holidays. “Nothing happened last year because of the COVID, but everything seems to...
