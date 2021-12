Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 13 Preview plus Cowboys injury report coming at you on today’s Cowboys Report video! The Cowboys are back on the road and favored against the Saints on Thursday Night Football, a game the Cowboys simply have to win. The Cowboys’ offense is struggling, especially on the ground. And there are Cowboys rumors that Dallas could sit Zeke to get him healthier. We’ll see if the Cowboys, Mike McCarthy, Kellen Moore and Dak Prescott can get the offense going now that the WRs and LT are back.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO