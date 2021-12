Australia will go ahead with plans to reopen to some international visitors from Wednesday, its prime minister and health minister have confirmed.The country will allow in international students, skilled workers and those with Working Holiday Maker visas (WHMs) from 15 December, a move that has been postponed for two weeks after the emergence of the omicron variant.The exception is Western Australia, which will not permit WHMs from this date.“Yes, we are on track for that. That has been reconfirmed over the weekend,” health minister Greg Hunt told reporters at a Melbourne press conference on Monday.Mr Hunt said that, although they...

