Teen Zara Rutherford Lands in Seoul in Record Solo-Flight

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) -Teen pilot Zara Rutherford landed in Seoul on Saturday from Russia, the first Asia stop on her attempt to become the youngest woman to fly around the world solo. In August, the 19-year-old British-Belgian departed https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/flying-solo-19-year-old-woman-takes-off-round-the-world-record-bid-2021-08-18 from Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport in western Belgium on her 51,000-km (32,000-mile) journey,...

Zara finally departs Russia

Zara Rutherford, the Belgian teen trying to become the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, just reached another milestone on her trip, arriving in South Korea after a long layover in Russia. As part of her voyage, she flew into the Outer Banks and touched down at the...
British adventurer, 19, lands in Seoul as she reaches Asia on gap year attempt to become the youngest woman to fly solo around the world

Teenage pilot Zara Rutherford landed in South Korean capital Seoul on Saturday from Russia - the first Asian stop on her attempt to become the youngest woman to fly around the world solo. On August 18, the 19-year-old British-Belgian national departed from Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport in western Belgium on her 32,000...
She fled North Korea, but South Korea put her in prison

SEOUL, South Korea — Song Chun-son, a duck farmworker, endured 2½ years in a North Korean labor camp and was later coerced to work for its secret police, the Ministry of State Security. Then she defected to South Korea in 2018, trying to start a new life here. She studied to become a caretaker for nursing home patients while working part time as a waitress.
State
Alaska State
Taiwan confirms first cases of Omicron variant

TAIPEI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan confirmed on Saturday its first cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, found in three people who had arrived from abroad. The island's Central Epidemic Command Centre said the infections were found in travellers arriving from Britain, the southern African nation of Eswatini and the United States.
Australia and South Korea sign defense deal as leaders meet

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia and South Korea signed a $720 million defense deal Monday as South Korean President Moon Jae-in became the first foreign leader to visit Australia since the pandemic began. Worth about $1 billion in Australian dollars, the deal will see South Korean defense company Hanwha...
North Korean defector who escaped Chinese prison caught after 40-day manhunt

A North Korean defector who was on the run for 40 days after staging an audacious escape by vaulting the electric fence of a Chinese jail has been captured. The 39-year-old man, who was identified by his Chinese name, Zhu Xianjian, was found after a national manhunt fuelled by a huge £82,000 bounty on his head and widespread interest on social media.
US, South Korea Updating War Plans for North Korea

The United States and South Korea are preparing to develop “a new, operational war plan” to better address the growing threat from North Korea’s military. The new plan would replace existing strategies meant to respond to potential North Korean aggressions which were drawn up about a decade ago and do not account for Pyongyang’s military advances, according to senior U.S. defense officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in order discuss the process.
Taiwan shows off new combat tool against Beijing

Taiwan's president unveiled the country's combat wing of advanced US-made F-16 fighters in a ceremony on Thursday, showing its new Air Force capabilities against mainland China. The event, held at an air base in the southern Taiwanese city of Chiayi, saw the island commission the first combat wing of F-16...
DHS eyes Chinese airline employees suspected of spying

Crew members of a Chinese state commercial airline are suspected of spying at U.S. airports, according to a Department of Homeland Security intelligence bulletin obtained by Yahoo News. DHS employees observed the potential intelligence gathering while U.S. officials were conducting inspections of Chinese science researchers leaving the country. The inspections...
This MiG Super Fighter Terrified NATO. Then a Soviet Pilot Stole One.

Throughout the early 1970s, the Soviet MiG-25 streaked through the nightmares of America’s military and intelligence communities. If the Cold War were to ever turn hot, they feared, this seemingly unstoppable fighter, code-named Foxbat, appeared poised to sweep the skies of Western aircraft. The first hints of the existence of...
World's Secret Special Forces From Russia, Iraq Dubbed Most Dangerous Death Squads in Combat

Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
