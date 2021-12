Denver's elected officials are expected to duke it out Monday night on the floor of City Hall.State of play: Mayor Michael Hancock delivered a surprise veto on Friday, his second-ever, to block the flavored tobacco ban that council members passed four days earlier. A supermajority, or nine votes, is now needed to override the mayor's decision. Only eight council members have signaled support so far. Why it matters: The clash is raising further questions about the state of cohesion and communication between Denver's chief policymakers and the city's chief executive.Context: Council members had spent hours wrestling with and whittling away...

