Tom Holland is taking time to think about his future: 'Maybe I want to set up a shop and be a dad'

Tom Holland's Spider-Man inspiration is a blast from the past: Marty McFly, the time-traveling teenager played by Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future. Director Jon Watts paid homage to seminal '80s teen comedies The Breakfast Club and Ferris Bueller's Day Off when sending a rebooted Peter Parker (Holland) back to high school in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, a spin on a John Hughes-esque superhero movie. But Holland, who entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, drew heavy inspiration from Fox's role as Marty McFly in Robert Zemeckis' Back to the Future trilogy.
