Winter Solstice Market

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur new holiday indoor market takes place in the beautifully restored Winterset Livery on the Winterset courthouse...

www.traveliowa.com

culturemap.com

Your Neighborhood Farmers Market Association presents Shenandoah Holiday Farmer/Artisan Market Fest

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Shenandoah Holiday Farmers Market will feature locally sourced seasonal produce and products that are specific to the holiday season, such as winter squash, a variety of farm-fresh apples from Apple Valley Orchard, homemade apple and peach pie, baked goods, French pears from Austin, locally made holiday items, and more. There will also be a variety of holiday games and activities for children and families, music, ugly sweater contest for the entire family and photo-op station with Christmas-themed décor, and a raffle.
skiddle.com

Winter Fairs: Christmas Makers Market & Art Studios

A real Bristol flavoured Christmas market experience: with music, 30+ local makers stalls, artist studios, pop up animation cinema & more. Getting on our festive feels folks! We're well and truly embracing the wondrous Winter by bringing you FIVE fairs, including our new night markets for those winter evenings with a little something special...
myheraldreview.com

Shoppers turning to winter farmers markets for fresh produce

We’ve rounded the corner toward the end of another year. We are full into the holiday season as some people call it, and maybe it is because the holiday season began with either Halloween or Thanksgiving, depending on who you ask, and runs through New Year’s Day. But...
longisland.com

Four Winter Farmers Markets to Visit on Long Island

Just because the cold weather has descended on Long Island doesn’t mean you have to give up going to local farmers markets. Here we list four that are still going strong throughout the winter. Huntington Winter Farmers Market - Get your farm fix in the off-season. Since 2010, the Huntington...
wabi.tv

Bangor Winter Farmers’ Market starts season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Winter Farmers’ Market kicked off their season Sunday. Vendors brought their products to display, such as coffee, vegetables, and bath and body products. Opposed to the farmers’ market in the summer, this winter event will happen every first and third Sunday of each month...
KREM2

Winter Wonderland Market showcases local businesses

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time, the Wonder Building has turned into the Winter Wonderland Market. The holiday-themed market features local food, crafts and music. During the pandemic, small businesses struggled. The Winter Wonderland Market gives Spokane vendors a chance to remind the community they’re still here. Valerie Fawcett...
theintelligencer.com

Unique and local finds fill Edwardsville Winter Market

EDWARDSVILLE – Kristen Davis and her family came to the Edwardsville Winter Market and found something they didn’t know they wanted until they laid eyes upon it. “You wouldn’t find this at Walmart,” Davis said as she unwrapped a small outfit for her elf on the shelf the family keeps at home.
wdrb.com

Christmas in Charlestown adds Winter Holiday Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charlestown's already jam-packed Christmas light show has something new this year. The city has added a Winter Holiday Market, consisting of 20 storefronts designed especially for the holidays at the Family Activities Park. The market is an addition to the Greenway Park lights and the animated...
CBS Chicago

Winter Market Opening In Andersonville Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)– There’s a new winter market opening Friday in Andersonville. You’ll be able to do a little holiday shopping, find handcrafted goods, vintage items and enjoy some treats. The market will be held under heated tents on Catalpa between Clark Street and Ashland Avenue. It’s open Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday from 11a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Entrance is free, but there is a suggested $5 donation. Masks are required.
buffalorising.com

’21-’22 Chandler Street Winter Market

For the second year in a row, makers and marketeers are participating in a Winter Market on Chandler Street. This particular winter market revolves around sweet treats (baked goods, artisan chocolates, etc.), savory knishes, a variety of fresh mushrooms and mushroom delicacies, sustainable frozen seafood, barbecued dishes hot off the smoker, healthy prepared meals, organic local greens and crisp apples, freshly pressed cider and juices, wines, spices, and CBD products.
Reporter

Wrightstown Farmers Market moving to fairgrounds for winter season

WRIGHTSTOWN >> The Wrightstown Winter Farmers Market opens outdoors on Saturday, December 11 with 30 vendors from 10 AM to Noon at the Middletown Grange Fairgrounds, 576 Penns Park Road in Wrightstown. A special Holiday Market will be held December 18, and the market will continue from January through April...
Taos News

Bonfires on Bent Street welcomes the holidays and the winter solstice

Whether or not the winter months deliver their blankets of snow, the fairy lights and luminaries decorate Bent Street, the meandering, historical road that cuts through the heart of the Downtown district, closes itself off to vehicular traffic and invites pedestrians to stroll and meander during the annual event: Bonfires on Bent Street.
bendsource.com

Celebrate the upcoming winter solstice with a candlelit ski session

According to History.com, human beings may have been observing the winter solstice as early as the Neolithic period, around 10,200 BC. Stone Age people would hold several types of rituals at sacred sites in celebration of the changing seasonal cycle. Even today, modern humans still practice spiritual or celebratory rituals for the shortest day of the year. Pianist and composer Paula Dreyer's new Bend Creative Music Project highlights the solstice in a creative way that outdoor enthusiasts of Central Oregon can appreciate.
wrcitytimes.com

Wisconsin Rapids indoor winter market continues

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The historic Hamm building on First Street North is the site of a new indoor winter market. The Wisconsin Rapids Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, along with the Wood County Health Department worked together to make the Saturday market possible. Organizers said it is an opportunity to showcase local farmers, artisans and creators and at the same time promoting shopping local.
Mount Airy News

Snow in December?

The old fashioned varities of hard pieces of Christmas candies has been around since the days of our parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents. These flavors of Christmases of long ago are still around. Flavors of peppermint, wintergreen, spearmint, horehound, grape, apple, lemon, raspberry, strawberry, lime, cherry, orange, and pineapple. Hard mixes in the forms of Christmas trees, Santa’s, candles, gingerbread houses, and ribbon shapes. Hard mixes of all kinds and flavors can be found at many candy stores, supermarkets, country stores, produce markets, and in historic Mount Airy along Main Street. At many old fashioned stores, you can scoop it up out of wooden kegs and place it in bags by the pound.
traveliowa.com

Winter Festival: Celebration of Trees

The Winter Festival: Celebration of Trees will be held December 10-11, 2021 at the Elks Lodge. It typically is the second weekend in December each year with 2019 being the first inaugural event. Individuals, organizations and businesses are encouraged to submit a decorated Christmas tree to be displayed for the community to view and enjoy. Other possible event activities are: A horse-drawn carriage ride, visit by Santa Clause, live musical performances, children's activities and refreshments.
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Winter Wonderland in Ada

Cold days are here which means its time to get into the holiday spirit and you can do so this weekend at the Winter Wonderland in Ada. More than 30,000 lights are expected to light up the village and there will also be life sized reindeer's and frazer firs.
425magazine.com

The Return of a Bonsai Solstice

Join in on the spirit of community while connecting with nature this holiday season at Pacific Bonsai Museum’s annual night-time Bonsai Solstice on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 4-7 p.m. Embrace the living art of bonsai as a warm glow frames the night sky with more than 50 pieces from the...
