Why Oxford should be your next staycation spot

Got into a discussion at our Domino's Pizza live broadcast last night as we were all 'people watching', witnessing some folks coming out for their 43 pizzas in boy shorts and bathrobes--and it was such a great chat we took it to the morning show this morning... All about what people wear when they go shopping. This isn't a new topic-as there are websites dedicated to putting on display the outrageous things that people do when they leave the house and are out in public when it comes to what they're wearing. Of course--I had to tell the story about the day I wore pajama bottoms and my Batman slippers to go ring shopping at the mall with my then-girlfriend, fiance, and now wife... And yet--she still married me!

APPAREL ・ 12 DAYS AGO