Why Oxford should be your next staycation spot

A house on a cliff. It has a storybook ring – a spyglass by the window, a ship on the horizon. These places dare the elements to huff and puff and do their worst, a devil-may-care outlook shared by ramshackle Cornish cottages and widescreen Big Sur modernism. A house on a cliff has both a square-jawed pragmatism and sheer, head-in-the-clouds romanticism. When owner Cristina Abreula first saw Okulus, though, it was overrun with cacti, inside and out, bristling layers metres high – as if a kraken had surfaced from the deep and snaked out exploratory tentacles. She and her husband Ricardo bought it without ever stepping foot inside, using a drone to figure out its size and scale. When they eventually managed to hack their way in, it was much larger than they’d thought.
