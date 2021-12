Trial was set for next June for a lawsuit surrounding the creation of the Lake Creek Sanitary Sewer District in 2009. District Judge Carl Petersen set the four-day trial for June 28, 2022, the third date the lawsuit has received since it was filed by Butch Sadusky in 2018. Sadusky sued Lake Creek and the Buena Vista County Board of Supervisors in 2018, claiming the district was improperly formed and the county improperly imposed tax assessments on his apartment complex in Lake Creek.

BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO