Abandoned vehicle notice

Police in Petaluma are ramping up efforts to identify and remove abandoned vehicles. Traffic enforcement officers are looking for vehicle code and parking violators in the area south of East Washington Street and west of Highway 101 this week. In the last three months, officers have handed out more than 100 citations for vehicles that appear to be abandoned. Two stolen vehicles were recovered and a dozen others were towed away. As of October 30th, Petaluma Police have received 1,600 citizen calls and complaints regarding abandoned vehicles this year.

PETALUMA, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO