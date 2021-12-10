Abandoned vehicle notice

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth teenager had a vehicle he believed he purchased, repossessed by a Fort Worth used car dealership.
Five months after 16-year-old Johnathon Fredricks paid a part-time salesman nearly $10,000 for a compact SUV, the vehicle was towed back to the Fort Worth dealership, I Drive-DFW.
The used car dealership said the Mazda SUV was theirs and was unaware that a former part-time salesman had sold the vehicle.
Fredricks paid James Steelman directly for the vehicle because Steelman told the teenager and his grandfather the Mazda was his personal vehicle.
The I Drive-DFW manager said he sold the Mazda...
