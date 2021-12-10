Abandoned vehicle notice

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Classifieds
indyrepnews.com
 5 days ago

Randy’s Body Shop and Towing, (785) 472-5116, has a...

www.indyrepnews.com

ksro.com

Petaluma Police Increasing Efforts to Remove Abandoned Vehicles

Police in Petaluma are ramping up efforts to identify and remove abandoned vehicles. Traffic enforcement officers are looking for vehicle code and parking violators in the area south of East Washington Street and west of Highway 101 this week. In the last three months, officers have handed out more than 100 citations for vehicles that appear to be abandoned. Two stolen vehicles were recovered and a dozen others were towed away. As of October 30th, Petaluma Police have received 1,600 citizen calls and complaints regarding abandoned vehicles this year.
PETALUMA, CA
CBS DFW

North Texas Teen Pays Salesman $10K For Used SUV, Then Dealership Repossess It

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth teenager had a vehicle he believed he purchased, repossessed by a Fort Worth used car dealership. Five months after 16-year-old Johnathon Fredricks paid a part-time salesman nearly $10,000 for a compact SUV, the vehicle was towed back to the Fort Worth dealership, I Drive-DFW. The used car dealership said the Mazda SUV was theirs and was unaware that a former part-time salesman had sold the vehicle. Fredricks paid James Steelman directly for the vehicle because Steelman told the teenager and his grandfather the Mazda was his personal vehicle. The I Drive-DFW manager said he sold the Mazda...
FORT WORTH, TX
wrfalp.com

Fatal Car Accident in Lakewood Under Investigation

Officials are investigating the cause of a fatal accident in the village of Lakewood Friday night. The Lakewood Fire Department posted on social media that they were called to a vehicle fire near the Lakewood Community Dog Park just before 9pm Friday. Crews found a pick-up truck on fire 30 yards off the road in a wooded area with electrical wires down.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
bigblueunbiased.com

Person Dies in Motor Vehicle Accident in Lakewood

The most freaking news is here the death of one person which has been shivering news and should be updated for all of you to get the real updates and also the part. So according to the statement there was one person who has been dead in a motor vehicle accident which took place on nighttime of the day of Saturday.
LAKEWOOD, NY
The Independent

Crew on ship involved in fatal collision ‘exceeded drugs and alcohol limit’

Crew members on board a British-bound cargo ship involved in a fatal collision tested positive for drugs and alcohol, the vessel’s owner confirmed.Two people were arrested after an Inverness-registered ship called Scot Carrier collided with Danish boat Karin Hoej in the Baltic Sea off the Swedish coast.Scotline Marine Holdings Limited, the owner of Scot Carrier, confirmed two of the crew members on board were over the limit when undertaking a drugs and alcohol test.A distress call was made at about 3.30am local time (02:30 GMT) on Monday after the boats crashed at sea.Swedish authorities carried out a major search involving...
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Cars
ntvhoustonnews.com

Vehicle hangs off Highway 59 after crash

HOUSTON – A vehicle has been pulled back on to the road after it was found hanging off Highway 59 early Monday. After receiving reports of a crash around 4:30 a.m, the Houston police units arrived at the scene and located a vehicle which crashed through the fence and concrete on McGowen, leaving the front end dangling over lanes of Southbound 59.
HOUSTON, TX
DIY Photography

Cheating husband busted after traffic camera photo was mailed to his wife

If you’ve ever been caught on a traffic camera, chances are you’ve received the letter notifying you that you need to pay a fine. This recently happened to a woman in Germany who got a photo of herself speeding in a tunnel in her husband’s car. The only problem was: that wasn’t her. In fact, she didn’t even have a driver’s license and her husband apparently had something to share after this.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hometownsource.com

Driver abandons vehicle with injured passenger after crash near Lastrup

A St. Stephen man was injured, Friday, in a single-vehicle crash in northeast Morrison County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Dean Arnold Gangl, 54, St. Stephen, received non-life threatening injuries when a vehicle in which he was a passenger crashed into a ditch near Lastrup. The report from the...
MINNESOTA STATE

