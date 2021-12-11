ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midnight Mania! Jon Anik weighs in on Dominick Cruz vs. Daniel Cormier commentary controversy

By Andrew Richardson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDominick Cruz may not have the Bantamweight title anymore, but the veteran knows how to keep himself in the headlines. Last time around, Cruz made some minor waves by calling out Monster Energy’s Hans Molenkamp, a public action at least one of his peers derided as “d—k...

MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Sean O’Malley squashes beef with Cody Garbrandt: ‘He’s a flyweight now’

Sean O’Malley is moving on from his wish of facing Cody Garbrandt, and he holds nothing against the former bantamweight champion. For the better part of the past year, O’Malley and Garbrandt have feuded over social media, with O’Malley repeatedly trying to bait Garbrandt into a fight, including calling out “No Love” after his stoppage victory over Kris Moutinho at UFC 260 in July. Ultimately, O’Malley’s attempts fell short and Garbrandt is set to make his flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France on the main card of UFC 269 next week, immediately following O’Malley’s own fight on that card against rising contender Raulian Paiva. But though the two will undoubtedly cross paths next week, O’Malley says that he anticipates smooth sailing for the event as he has put the feud behind him, given Garbrandt’s drop down to 125 pounds.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Derek from MPMD claims Jon Jones had urinary testosterone levels similar to “a female” during fight with Daniel Cormier

Derek from MPMD claims that UFC star Jon Jones had urinary testosterone levels similar to “a female” during his fight with Daniel Cormier. Jones (26-1 MMA) and Cormier (22-3 MMA) of course have one of the most storied rivalries in mixed martial arts history. The pair initially collided at UFC 182 in 2015, with ‘Bones’ emerging victorious and ‘DC’ leaving distraught.
UFC
Geoff Neal
Chris Holdsworth
Joe Rogan
Pedro Munhoz
Amanda Nunes
Dana White
Jon Anik
Daniel Cormier
Dominick Cruz
Charles Oliveira
Dustin Poirier
Santiago Ponzinibbio
Sean Strickland
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Dominick Cruz defeats Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269

Former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz returned to the Octagon at tonight’s UFC 269 event for a bout with Pedro Munhoz. Cruz (24-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since March’s UFC 259 event, where he had scored a split decision victory over Casey Kenney. The win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The Dominator’, as Cruz had suffered previous setbacks to Henry Cejudo and Cody Garbrandt respectively.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Dominick Cruz drops brutal truth bomb on Daniel Cormier

Dominick Cruz is never afraid to tell it like it is and that goes for those on the commentary crew as well. The UFC bantamweight was not afraid to go after Daniel Cormier and his commentary. Dominick Cruz’s gripe comes from Daniel Cormier’s ‘lack of homework.’ The former UFC did...
UFC
firstsportz.com

Dominick Cruz Net Worth, Fighting Career, Endorsement, Wife, Coach, and More

NameDominick Cruz NicknameThe Dominator Net Worth$2 million ResidenceSan Diego, California Age36 Sources of wealthMMA Height5 ft 8 in Fighting record23-3 Last updatedDecember 2021. ‘The Dominator’ Dominick Cruz is one of the most popular UFC champions, he is a two times UFC Bantamweight champion and the final Bantamweight titleholder of World...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pedro Munhoz doesn't see a decline in Dominick Cruz ahead of UFC 269

LAS VEGAS – Dominick Cruz’s days as UFC champion might be long gone, but Pedro Munhoz is preparing as if Cruz still holds UFC gold. The long-time UFC bantamweight contender takes on Cruz this Saturday on the preliminary card of UFC 269. Munhoz (19-6 MMA, 9-6 UFC), who looks to bounce back from a decision loss to Jose Aldo in August, is in no way taking Cruz lightly.
UFC
UFC
Sports
Mixed Martial Arts
Combat Sports
Dubai
ClutchPoints

Daniel Cormier responds to another cynic of his UFC commentary

Daniel Cormier had a simple yet straightforward response to Sean O’Malley’s recent dig at his commentary work at UFC 269. Shortly after his illustrious UFC career, Daniel Cormier embarked on a commentary job for the famed MMA promotion. Given his experience and knowledge, “DC” was doing quite good in his new job. However, probably not for UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Henry Cejudo thinks Dominick Cruz has the best chance to beat Petr Yan

Petr Yan has looked nearly unstoppable since joining the UFC roster, but Henry Cejudo thinks there’s one fighter who could push him. Former champion Yan (16-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC) reclaimed part of his title when he defeated Cory Sandhagen to become the interim bantamweight champ at UFC 267. His lone octagon loss and first setback in almost five years came in a disqualification to Aljamain Sterling, a fight he was en route to winning.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Sean O’Malley: Dominick Cruz fighting on UFC 269 prelims proves ‘I’m the unranked champ’

Sean O’Malley says Dominick Cruz fighting against Pedro Munhoz on the UFC 269 prelims proves that he’s actually the uncrowned champion of the bantamweight division. O’Malley knows Cruz will receive the same payday whether he fights on the prelims or the main card but says fighting below ‘Suga’ on one of the biggest UFC cards of the year will come at a cost to his ego.
UFC

