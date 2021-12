BLACKWELL, Wis. – Often we see places where there seems to be very little going on. We come across people who speak much but accomplish little. We hear of promising projects and ideas but nothing comes of them. But now and then we come across a place where so much is going on that it’s difficult to understand how it’s all done. Plans are implemented. Projects move forward. People have inspiration and purpose. In such places optimism and positive action are contagious.

