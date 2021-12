The Pittsburgh Pirates decided to tender a contract to their 2021 starting shortstop. Does that mean he is guaranteed to start the year with the Bucs?. Kevin Newman is one of the more polarizing players for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He had a really good rookie season, a bad sophomore one, and somewhere in between this year. Newman is a valuable player, he provided Gold Glove-caliber defense for the Bucs in 2021. However, should he really be a part of this team’s future?

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO