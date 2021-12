This was the year that the music industry’s conversation around blockchain, the backbone of Web3, reached terminal velocity. From major labels partnering with startups to grab an early foothold — UMG and WMG both partnered with Genies for digital avatars this year — to artists and managers investing in what they claim will be the next big thing, blockchain has permeated the music industry over the last 12 months. But will blockchain fix payments and metadata like so many claim it will? And do the increasingly prevalent celebrity investors really understand what they’re investing in, or is this one big feeding frenzy?

