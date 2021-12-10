At least 54 people killed in Mexico after truck carrying mostly migrants crashes

Mexican actor Carmen Salinas, known for movies like Danzón, Man on Fire and Bellas de Noche and telenovelas and series including María la del Barrio and Mujeres Asesinas, has died. She was 82.
Relatives of the actor announced her death Thursday night on Salinas’ Twitter account.
“With great sorrow, we inform you that leading actress Carmen Salinas passed away today,” says the message along with a black and white photograph of the artist, thanking her fans for their support.
Salinas had been in a coma after suffering a stroke in November. Details about her funeral services would be released later, her family said.
Jocular...
