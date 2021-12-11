ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PM Modi to address depositors in bank deposit insurance programme tomorrow

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the function on 'Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment up to Rs 5 Lakh' on Sunday at noon in Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi. As per an official statement from Prime Minsiter's Office, Union...

