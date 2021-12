UK businesses have warned that the "tidal wave" of omicron Covid cases spreading across the country will derail their recovery and worsen an acute shortage of labour.Boris Johnson has ordered people in England to work from home wherever possible in an attempt to slow the rapid spread of the new variant, with around 200,000 people now thought to be being infected with it each day.The latest guidance does little to help large swathes of the economy, including the manufacturing and hospitality industries which fear that hundreds of thousands of workers may soon need to self-isolate."Manufacturers are more at risk...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 HOURS AGO