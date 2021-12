Lululemon continues its growth in the third quarter despite slashing its forecast for Mirror, the at-home fitness device it acquired last year for $500 million. The updated estimates, which lowers Mirror’s revenue guidance for the year from $250 million and $275 million to $125 million and $130 million, caused the athletic brand’s stock to dip 10 points on Friday morning. “Given the seasonality of Mirror’s business, which skews heavily to the fourth quarter, the timing of this revision is appropriate given the line of sight we have on its performance,” Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald said on the company’s third quarter earnings call. McDonald...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO