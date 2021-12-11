Old Hickory Beach Is A Unique Dog-Friendly Destination In Tennessee Perfect For An Outdoor Adventure

When you go out to a Mexican restaurant, you’re most likely seeking a bottomless basket of chips paired with buckets of salsa and something like a burrito or handful of tacos ordered from the menu. Of course, if you’re anything like us, you’re probably also excited to snag a frosty margarita. There’s just something about a margarita, the tang, the bite of salt, that makes you feel like you’ve stepped away from the requirements of the day-to-day and simply wandered onto the beach in Mexico. Guacamayas is a restaurant here in Tennessee that’s known for its 64-ounce margaritas, so we decided to do some digging…

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO