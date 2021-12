During the Monday morning meeting of the Cherokee County Commission – approval was granted to adopt the Resolution in support of the National Incident Management System and allow both the Commission Chairman and EMA Director to sign; approval was also granted for a warranty deed, to convey a parcel of land to the Public Parks & Recreation Board of Cherokee County – and approval was also given for liability and property insurance coverage to be obtained from the ACCA Liability Self Insurance Fund, Inc., in the amounts of: Liability – $134,720.92 / Property – $40,027.29 / Inland Marine – $31,315.35 / Auto Physical Coverage – $33,864.72 / and Crime – $1,543.29.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO