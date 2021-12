Here’s the lineup from the latest installment of our new Breaking the Vote newsletter, covering the ongoing threats to democracy in the U.S. Former Georgia senator and current GOP governor candidate David Purdue was asked this week if he would have certified Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Georgia, had he been the governor. “Not with the information that was available at the time and not with the information that has come out now,” he said.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO