ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Chief Justice Rejects Request to Block Travel Mask Mandate

By Ralph Ellis
WebMD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDec. 10, 2021 -- U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts has turned down a request to block the federal rule requiring face masks on airplanes while the case works its way through the federal system. Roberts didn’t comment in dismissing an emergency request by Michael Seklecki of Florida, who sued...

www.webmd.com

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Washington Post

The Supreme Court isn’t broken. Even if it were, adding justices would be a bad idea.

Thomas B. Griffith and David F. Levi are former federal judges and served on President Biden’s Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States. Last week, the 36-member bipartisan commission convened by President Biden to study potential changes to the Supreme Court released its report. We are both former federal judges and served on the commission. In our view, most of the proposed reforms discussed in the commission’s report — particularly term limits and expanding the number of justices, or “court-packing” — have little merit. Such changes would not address any deficiency in the court or its procedures. But they would threaten judicial independence.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vogue Magazine

What the Supreme Court Just Ruled on Abortion Scares Me, and It Should Scare You Too

On Friday the Supreme Court had the chance to strike down a completely unconstitutional, totally insane Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks. The law goes even further than that—it limits what kind of lawsuit can be filed to challenge it and puts bounties on everyone from doctors to Uber drivers who might assist in an abortion in some way. It was the kind of law that was so dystopian that many people didn’t believe it would even be enacted, but on September 1, S.B. 8 was instated in the state of Texas. Even many conservative court watchers thought the Supreme Court should and would strike down the law because it went contrary to both Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Instead, the Court last Friday kicked the case back to the district courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Tsa#The U S Court Of Appeals#Times
Washington Post

First U.S. vaccine mandate in 1809 launched 200 years of court battles

At the turn of the 19th century, a Massachusetts doctor named Benjamin Waterhouse learned that an English physician had been injecting people with the cowpox virus and claiming it protected them from the deadlier smallpox. So Waterhouse decided to test this novel treatment on his 5-year-old son and expose him to smallpox patients.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Travel
Washington Post

Now It’s the Supreme Court’s Turn on Trump’s Jan. 6 Records

The U.S. Congress wants to know whether former President Donald Trump issued a Code Red to insurrectionists who may have orchestrated the Capitol siege on Jan. 6. And a federal appellate court just ruled that legislators are entitled to Trump’s White House records as they try to answer that question – teeing up a Supreme Court review that puts in play such weighty matters as executive privilege, the separation of powers and the foundations of American democracy.It’s also a historic flashpoint that will, inevitably, continue highlighting vast differences separating the nation’s two political parties as they parse the attack. Democrats, aided by a handful of Republicans, have steadily pressed an investigation meant to establish a clear fact pattern around the siege and call to account anyone who plotted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Republicans, for the most part, have closed ranks around Trump, dismissing the gravity and implications of Jan. 6 by likening the insurrectionists to unruly tourists, run-of-the-mill protesters or dedicated patriots.A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia was having none of this when it issued its 68-page ruling on Thursday.“A large crowd of President Trump’s supporters — including some armed with weapons and wearing full tactical gear — marched to the Capitol and violently broke into the building to try and prevent Congress’s certification of the election results,” the court noted. “Police officers were attacked with chemical agents, beaten with flag poles and frozen water bottles, and crushed between doors and throngs of rioters … The events of January 6, 2021 marked the most significant assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812. The building was desecrated, blood was shed, and several individuals lost their lives.”That ferocious tableau, evoking domestic terrorism, informed the court’s perspective on the gravity and necessity of the January 6th Committee’s investigation. The court catalogued the various records the committee has sought, including call and visitor logs, calendars, schedules, and the like, and noted that Trump provided some while recently trying to exclude others by claiming privilege. The Biden White House overruled that claim, noting that it would prevent “the extraordinary events” of Jan. 6 from being “subject to a full accounting to ensure nothing similar ever happens again.”Trump then sued to stop disclosure, arguing that the committee’s request violated his presidential privileges and served no valid legislative purpose. The appellate court excoriated Trump’s argument. It pointed out that his lawyers had “provided no basis” to override the White House’s ruling and the “unique legislative need for these documents.” The documents “are directly relevant to the Committee’s inquiry into an attack on the Legislative Branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power,” the court added.On top of all of that, the court pointed to “Trump’s failure even to allege, let alone demonstrate, any particularized harm that would arise from disclosure.” Indeed, there was no reason for the court, “after a sufficient showing of congressional need,” to “second guess a sitting President’s judgment that invoking privilege is not in the best interests of the United States.”After a tour of relevant case law, the court concluded its ruling by returning to the fundamentals informing its decision. “Our Constitution divides, checks, and balances power to preserve democracy and to ensure liberty,” it noted. “Essential to the rule of law is the principle that a former President must meet the same legal standards for obtaining preliminary injunctive relief as everyone else. And former President Trump has failed that task.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TravelPulse

Supreme Court Dismisses Challenge to Face Mask Mandate

The United States Supreme Court has denied an emergency request to block the federal mask mandate at airports, on airplanes and trains. Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. made the ruling to block the emergency petition in an 89-page filing. New Executive Order Allows Online Passport Renewals, Reduces... American CEO Doug...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy