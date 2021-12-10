Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
Massive data breaches have become so common that we’ve gotten numb to reports detailing another hack or 0-day exploit. That doesn’t reduce the risk of such events happening, as the cat-and-mouse game between security experts and hackers continues. As some vulnerabilities get fixed, others pop up requiring attention from product and service providers. The newest one has a name that will not mean anything to most people. They call the hack Log4Shell in security briefings, which doesn’t sound very scary. But the new 0-day attack is so significant...
Packing three months’ worth of improvements since the Plasma Mobile Gear 21.08 update, Plasma Mobile Gear 21.12 is the first release of the software suite to switch its telephony stack from oFono to ModemManager. As you may know, ModemManager integrates with the NetworkManager network management daemon, which is currently...
I have the linx 12v64 windows tablet. I have tried installing many Android Os to no aveil. netflix, amazon, youtube etc and use the SUM UP card reader on it. everytime I install an android sum up and youtube works, but thats it. Windows 10 I can do everything apart...
Earlier this year, Apple introduced its App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature as part of iOS 14.5. The company first announced this privacy-focused addition last year, during WWDC20. ATT gives users the option to decide whether they want apps to track them across other apps and websites for tailored advertisements. By toggling it off, app developers aren’t allowed to request from users to turn it on or offer them perks for doing so. However, a report shares that services like Facebook and Snapchat are still tracking iOS users who have opted out, thanks to a loophole in Apple’s guidelines.
Native scrolling screenshot support is undoubtedly one of the most useful new features in Android 12. It lets you easily capture a screenshot of content that’s scrollable by tapping the new “Capture more” button that extends the screenshot to show the whole screen. Although the feature works as intended on apps that use a standard View-based UI, it doesn’t work on apps that use a WebView or a heavily customized UI. As a result, you can’t capture a scrolling screenshot in apps like Google Chrome. However, that changes today.
Hi, I've installed Smarttube beta on my Xiaomi TV box. There's a screen that asks me to log in to my existing Goole account that I could use some help with... see attachment. I have an normal Android phone which I have not logged into my Google account (I use apps from F-Droid). I suppose I would have to scan the QR code and log into Smarttube beta with this phone, but the phone's Google account is inactive...
Hello to this post guys . some apps in windows use browsers (you don't need install a browser ) for example whatsapp . when you extract .exe installer file . you see "chrome100.pak" yes. that's chromium . developer download chromium .pak ( that's opensource you can make a browser from...
Zero-day exploits are about as bad as it gets, especially when they’re identified in software as ubiquitous as Apache’s Log4j logging library. A proof-of-concept exploit was shared online that exposes everyone to potential remote code execution (RCE) attacks, and it affected some of the largest services on the web. The exploit has been identified as “actively being exploited”, and is one of the most dangerous exploits to be made public in recent years.
I use the “Dashboard” watch face, and I really like it. But, I wish that I could have a photo background. Is there a way to modify this watch face so I can change the background?. If not, are there similar watch faces that you guys would recommend?
I am currently using stock ROM, rooted with Magisk and encryption of internal memory enabled. However, the update procedure is really annoying, you can't just flash an update from TWRP, you have to use ODIN and the whole Magisk patching procedure that comes with it. Is there any other way...
I have an Oppo find X2Pro PDEM30, with ColorOS V11. wITH Every update, I hope that Android Auto would work again, but it always fails to work. However, in the past, it did work for like a month. I tried installing the APK directLy, but THAT does not make a...
How on earth do you get 337mah drain with screen on. are you using it on 0 brightness. mine drains 700mah easily with screen on. i also get abysmal deep sleep percentage around the 50% deep sleep. Worst battery on a phone ive ever owned. I have adaptive brightness and...
For the longest time, resetting and erasing a locked iPhone required a Mac or Windows PC. Users would need to put the device in DFU recovery mode and connect it to a computer with a cable. The process is somewhat lengthy and not as simple as factory resetting an iPhone when you know its password. Fortunately for all of us, iOS 15.2 changes that. Users can now erase a locked iPhone independently, ditching the need to have a PC around.
Google Calendar is one of the most popular calendar synchronization services around, and it’s the default cloud calendar provider on most Android devices signed into a Google account. The Android app received a splash of Material You colors back in September, and now more improvements are arriving on both mobile and desktop platforms.
Google is taking the fight to Microsoft with an update for Workspace that introduces new synergies between its productivity and collaboration apps. As detailed in a new blog post, Google Workspace users will soon be able to launch into various applications easily from within messaging platform Chat. “While you’re having...
I have been a Note fan since the very beginning and a foldable with spen support has been a device of my dreams. When the Fold 3 was released I decided to go for it and give my Note 20 Ultra a break. The fold isn't perfect especially with such a small battery but as an exynos user the battery has always been a thing to compromise in my region. But,
Apple and Google charge relatively high commission fees for using their billing systems — which both indie developers and major corporations have criticized. Meta‘s latest move to circumvent these fees is launching a website dedicated to selling Facebook Stars. Stars are virtual points users can buy during Facebook video livestreams to support their favorite creators. When a user tips with Stars, the creator can offer them a perk in return, such as a shoutout. Until now, tippers could only buy these virtual items from the Facebook app on iOS and Android.
I wasn't offered December OTA but maybe I'm just too eager? I installed from factory image instead. There don't seem to be variants anymore, just the one image. There won't always be carrier variants for Pixel updates. When there are, it's usually because the carriers that variant is for have specified some fine tuning to the baseband payload (the radio image). These are global devices meant to work on almost any network, but some carriers still like to have their clients behave in a certain way on their network.
