China’s Guangdong reports human infection of H5N6 bird flu

Outrage brewed online over the weekend in China after government workers broke into a woman’s home and killed her dog while she was being held in quarantine. The woman, named only as Fu and living in Shangrao in the eastern province of Jiangxi, was ordered to leave her home on Friday for a hotel after positive cases were detected in her residential compound. Hours later, a surveillance camera at her home showed workers in hazmat suits lever open her door and beat her Corgi dog with steel rods, according to Chinese news reports.

