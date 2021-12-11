ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

Newburgh IN Zombie Farm Hosting Christmas Haunt to Raise Money for Warrick Humane Society

By Kat Mykals
 2 days ago
You can't keep a good haunt down! Halloween may be in our rearview for 2021, but the Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm is keeping the scares going with A Creepy Little Christmas Pt. 2. Much like the haunt in October, A Creepy Little Christmas Pt. 2 is a full scare...

Downtown Evansville Bar Under New Ownership to Get New Name and Menu

Backstage Bar & Grill on the Main Street Walkway in downtown Evansville has been a popular destination for residents looking to enjoy live music, a few drinks, and delicious food for several years. It's especially popular before and after events at the Ford Center thanks to the fact it sits on the opposite corner of the venue at 6th Street and the Main Street Walkway. Since it first opened its doors in 2012, it's hosted a number of artists and bands who went on to become huge names in their respective genres, including back in November of 2015 when a young up-and-comer by the name of Luke Combs graced the Backstage Bar & Grill stage.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Christmas Kindness Stones Found In Indiana

Random acts of kindness pop up everywhere. Like The Giving Wall, in Newburgh, IN and more walls inspired by it are happening in Tell City, IN and Anchorage, AK. The last couple of years have made us realize how much we're all connected and how much we rely on each other in times of need.
Former Southern Illinois Biology Teacher Shares Breathtaking ‘Frost Flower’ Photos

As someone who enjoys camping, hiking and just generally appreciates the day-to-day miracles of nature, I am a member of a number of different outdoor groups on Facebook that offer me an opportunity to see nature's beauty. Some of these places, like Shawnee National Forest, I have visited myself. Others, like the Redwood Forests out west, are still on my travel bucket list.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Silly Goose Wants To Be Center of Attention at Indiana Shelter [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Goose. Hey I’m Goose, a 4 year old Australian/Cattle Dog mix. I play like a puppy, love being around people, and live for a game of fetch! I would really benefit from some obedience training and would do best in an adult only home. Once I find my person, they’ll love seeing how silly I can really be! The adoption fee for Goose is $150 and includes his neuter, microchip, and vaccines.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Henderson KY Oddities Shop – New Location But Same Level of Strange & Unusual

We all have that one friend who likes weird things. In my circle, I'm that friend. I find beauty in unusual places and consider things that some might find odd to be art. That's why I was so excited when I discovered Corkscrew Curiosities late last year. At the time, they were located inside The Elm in Henderson, Kentucky but they have just recently moved into their new, larger location!
HENDERSON, KY
Illinois Church Turned Into Brewery is A Must Visit

When traveling, my husband and I love stopping and drinking local breweries, and this one we want to visit soon. Highway 20 Brewing Company is located in Elizabeth, Illinois and the building used to be a small church in the community. the building was built in 1875 and has just recently been opened by a couple.
RELIGION
Show Your Kids a Photo of Santa Delivering Their Gifts in Your Home

I tell you what... Christmas sure is different today than it was when I was a kid. I was doing good if I saw Santa at the mall. He wasn't here there and everywhere we turned. In fact, seeing Santa has become so commonplace that my very perceptive daughter started noticing differences when she was only about five and wanted answers. I had to explain they are all helpers and Santa is at the North Pole this time of year but drops in from time to time. When you see the real Santa, you'll know.
RELATIONSHIPS
It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue in Southern Indiana Offering Free Dog Houses for Outside Dogs

Growing up, we had a Husky named Foxxy. Foxxy was a typical Husky. She loved running. One day a man called and told us to come pick her up. She was 18 miles from our house. She also loved being outside in the cold. And the colder it was the better she liked it! It's the breed. We let her stay outside a lot but we always had a heated doghouse for her to sleep in if she wanted to get out of the elements. Even our barn cats had heated houses to cozy up in and were welcome indoors when the temperatures dropped. One always took advantage of this offer. The others opted for their heated cat houses.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Enjoy 2-Hours of Country Christmas Music Saturday with Christmas Lights Touring Nights

Thanksgiving is over and the Christmas season is in full swing. That means a number of things; buying gifts for all the family members and friends on your list, scheduling and organizing get-togethers, and planning out what food everyone is going to bring for those get-togethers. For many families across the Tri-State, it also means busting out the Christmas lights and other Christmas yard decorations, and attempting to be the Clark Griswald of the neighborhood by covering as much of your property as possible in the spirit of the season.
ENTERTAINMENT
Very Unique Discovery In Illinois Of Rare Real Life Unicorn

A rare real-life unicorn is a very unique discovery in Illinois. I have been thinking about it for a while. Honestly, seeing a unique animal is something I have never done. Some people are lucky enough to grab a glimpse of a rare creature. For example Like a white buffalo. Of course, they are few and far between. I think the closest I have ever come is a donkey painted like a zebra. I do not think that counts.
ANIMALS
Evansville Libraries Collecting Winter Essentials for EVSC’s Hangers Through December 30th

Winter is setting in on the Evansville area and that means it's time to break out the heavy coats, sock hats, gloves, and scarfs. For most of us, that means simply heading to the coat closet, or breaking out the plastic storage bin you stuffed all those things into after you finished using them last year. Unfortunately, for many families in our area, it's not that simple. Many find themselves in situations where they have to make tough decisions due to financial constraints. Do you put food on the table, pay the electric bill so the house has heat, or do you buy the winter essentials needed to stay warm outside? When you can't afford to do all three, you have to be selective, and oftentimes, it's the winter clothing that gets left out in the cold.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville IN
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

