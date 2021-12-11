Newburgh IN Zombie Farm Hosting Christmas Haunt to Raise Money for Warrick Humane Society

Winter is setting in on the Evansville area and that means it's time to break out the heavy coats, sock hats, gloves, and scarfs. For most of us, that means simply heading to the coat closet, or breaking out the plastic storage bin you stuffed all those things into after you finished using them last year. Unfortunately, for many families in our area, it's not that simple. Many find themselves in situations where they have to make tough decisions due to financial constraints. Do you put food on the table, pay the electric bill so the house has heat, or do you buy the winter essentials needed to stay warm outside? When you can't afford to do all three, you have to be selective, and oftentimes, it's the winter clothing that gets left out in the cold.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO