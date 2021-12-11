ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Today in History

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Today is Saturday, Dec. 11, the 345th day of 2021. There are 20 days left in the year. On Dec. 11, 1972, Apollo 17’s lunar module landed on the moon with astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt aboard; they became the last two men to date to step onto the lunar...

allthatsinteresting.com

Rare Copy Of The US Constitution Sells For A Record-Breaking $43.2 Million

A crowdfunded cryptocurrency group called ConstitutionDAO added some drama to the auction by raising $40 million in hopes of buying the document but were ultimately outbid. More than 200 years ago, delegates gathered in Philadelphia to hammer out the details of the US Constitution. Now, a rare copy of that document has sold for an eye-watering $43.2 million at a Sotheby’s auction.
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Larry Sellers, ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’ Actor, Dies at 72

Larry Sellers, best known for his role as Cloud Dancing on the popular CBS show “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” has sadly passed away at the age of 72 on December 9. According to The Hollywood Reporter, as of now, his cause of death has not been revealed to the public. He is survived by his wife, Susie Duff, as well as his five children. He died in Pawhuska, Oklahoma and his death was announced by his sister-in-law, Loring Abeyta.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
stljewishlight.org

An Israeli documentary chronicles a real-life relationship between an Auschwitz prisoner and an SS officer

(JTA) — “Nazisploitation,” a pop-culture subgenre that draws on imagery and stories from the Holocaust for winkingly perverse entertainment, is built around the idea that there are bad-taste ways to interpret an incomparable tragedy that can nevertheless prove enlightening. The form reached its apex — or, depending on your vantage,...
MIDDLE EAST
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
Interesting Engineering

A Dummy Paris City Was Built in WWI to Fool German Bombers

Aerial view of the Bastille, Paris, France. Note the Caudron G.III aircraft of the Armée de l'Air in flight at the centre of the photo. SDASM Archives/iStock. In late January of 1918, German planes dropped about 1,320 lb (600 kilograms) of explosives on Paris, killing 26 Parisians and wounding nearly 200 others. Indeed, attacking the city of lights was something the French knew the Germans could not resist. So the DCA air defense group (Défense Contre Avions) came up with a brilliant plan according to archives uncovered by the Le Figaro newspaper.
POLITICS
stljewishlight.org

The secret Jewish history of John Lennon

“This story was originally published on December 8, by the Forward. Sign up here to get the latest stories from the Forward delivered to you each morning.”. Had he not been gunned down on Dec. 8, 1980 by a deranged “fan” lying in wait for him outside of his Upper West Side residence in Manhattan, John Lennon may well have been a well-preserved 81 years old right now, still happily married to Yoko Ono and living in the Dakota. The ostensible founder and leader of the Beatles, the most beloved critically and commercially successful band of the rock era, Lennon left behind a complicated legacy befitting his complicated, mercurial and at times tormented personality.
MUSIC
Variety

Cara Williams, Star of ‘The Defiant Ones’ and ‘Pete and Gladys,’ Dies at 96

Cara Williams, one of the last remaining actresses of Hollywood’s Golden Age and an Oscar nominee for her performance in 1958’s “The Defiant Ones,” died on Thursday. She was 96 years old. Williams’ death was confirmed to Variety by her daughter Justine Jagoda and her great-nephew Richard Potter. “Not only was she a sparkling actress with impeccable comedic timing, she was also funny, over-the-top, warm-hearted and loving,” Jagoda told Variety in a statement. “She could make anyone laugh and smile if they had a bad day. She was everything that you could wish for in a mother and more. It’s a sad loss to lose...
CELEBRITIES
soprissun.com

Gratitude to the Native Americans who helped our ancestors

We learned in grade school about the Native Americans sharing seeds and agricultural knowledge with the Pilgrims. Just imagine, a Pilgrim had never seen corn, squash or beans, the “three sisters” plants cultivated and adapted by our continent’s first peoples. Later events, the broken land treaties, Trail of Tears and the expulsion of the Utes from our lovely valley, require us to look more closely at our own histories.
SOCIETY

