Christmas donations delivered

Warren Times Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Salvation Army’s Jamie Stright and the ACC’s Sandy...

www.timesobserver.com

WTAP

Salvation Army needing more help with Angel Tree Program donations

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - The Salvation Army in both Parkersburg and Marietta is looking for more Angel Tree Program donations to come in. The Salvation Army is close to wrapping up donation deliveries for the Angel Tree Program. Officials of both facilities say that the deadlines are coming up, and...
PARKERSBURG, WV
brproud.com

LDWF employees deliver donations to 40 children in need

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In the spirit of the holiday season, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) delivered two pickup trucks’ worth of items for 40 children in need. The donation is part of the Salvation Army’s “Angel Tree Program.” Donated items included clothing, toys and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Warren Times Observer

Coats for kids

The Warren Council of the Knights of Columbus donated $500 to the Salvation Army to help provide coats for kids. Pictured making the presentation are (from left): KofC member Bob McGinn, Salvation Army Major Keith Jache, and KofC members Ed Kelly, Jim Siliano, Ken Zebo, Ralph Gallo, and Vic Amsdell.
WARREN, PA
WATE

One Knoxville community collection donations with Christmas decorations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Gray Eagle Springs community has once again put up their beautiful Christmas light display. For those who want to see the lights, the neighborhood asks that visitors enter via Lovell Road to Bob Gray Road. In addition, organizers ask people not to block driveways and to stay inside their cars.
KNOXVILLE, TN
news9.com

Sand Springs 5th Graders Make Donation To Salvation Army Using Hard Earned Money

The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign has raised $150,000 of its $700,000 goal. Sand Springs students involved with Junior Achievement helped donate on Wednesday in their first-ever event called “Junior Achievement’s BizTown – Salvation Army Bell Ringing Event.”. Leaders with Junior Achievement said this event allows students to learn...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
Thegardenisland.com

Christmas funds go toward single dad, family

LIHU‘E — Palikonu might have limited speech, but he has the biggest heart. At 21 years old, he doesn’t let his intellectual challenge define him and works hard to help others. Palikonu enjoys helping in the kitchen by doing the dishes and eagerly waits his turn to mix or stir any meal that’s cooking.
CHARITIES
WZOZ 103.1

Central Illinois Proud

Mason veteran donates Christmas trees to troops nationwide

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Christmas is the time of the year people spread holiday cheer to their community. Melvin Koelling is a retired Army captain who served a total of eight years in the United States military. Koelling says he understands how rough Christmas can be for troops across the country who are celebrating the holidays apart from family and friends.
MASON, MI
KLTV

WebXtra: Teen outreach program seeks donations for Christmas

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Reach 1 Teen is an outreach program started by the Crowns of Christ group at Life Gate Church in Lufkin that helps give teenagers in need a merry Christmas. The group states that they are committed to helping teens have a Christmas in Angelina County via...
LUFKIN, TX
WTVQ

Volunteers deliver Christmas ornaments to those devastated by flooding

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – This Christmas, flood victims around the state will receive a special handmade gift to decorate their Christmas trees with. Last week the organization ‘Just Serve’ received hundreds of ornaments from across the country. 5,000 ornaments were shipped to Kentucky from 18 different states, as far away as Hawaii. Some of these ornaments come from former flood victims, people who lived through disasters like Hurricane Ida. On Monday, volunteers went door to door in areas impacted by flooding in Winchester and delivered the decorations.
WINCHESTER, KY
The Cross Timbers Gazette

CASA of Denton County collecting donations for Christmas gifts

A local nonprofit is currently collecting donations for hundreds of local kids’ Christmas gifts. Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) of Denton County serves more than 700 children who have been abused and neglected and are living in foster care. The nonprofit is seeking support form the community to help provide gifts for these kids, according to a news release from the organization.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Twin Falls Times-News

Dot Foods delivered $30k in donations to 6 area food pantries

BURLEY — Amid the continuing pandemic, supply chain disruption, and increased food prices, Dot Foods’ donation of $30,000 in total to six area food pantries Nov. 10 and 12 came at the right time. Each year, Dot Foods’ Neighbor-to-Neighbor Food Bank Program donates food and product to food pantries across the nation in cities where the food redistributor operates. This year Dot Foods’ Idaho distribution center in Burley chose six area food pantries to select $5,000 worth of food and other necessities for their clients from Dot Foods’ inventory.
BURLEY, ID
ricentral.com

Christian Hill steps in for Christmas Is, firefighters collect donations

WEST WARWICK — For more than 40 years, Christmas Is helped to make the holidays bright for hundreds of West Warwick families in need. With the organization’s recent dissolution, the Christian Hill Community Church is stepping in to ensure no family goes without this Christmas. “That’s our whole mission: to...
WEST WARWICK, RI
merrillfotonews.com

Taher and MAPS prepare, donate, and deliver five Thanksgiving feasts

Taher Food Service, along with Merrill Area Public Schools (MAPS), provided a free Thanksgiving meal to five Merrill area families in need. The ladies in the Merrill Senior High School kitchen prepared and packaged the meals. County Market of Merrill donated the turkeys, and the mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberries, corn, and pumpkin bars were donated by Taher.
MERRILL, WI
Duluth News Tribune

Photos and video: Truckload of toys donated, delivered to Duluth Salvation Army

Employees and volunteers with Mid-State Truck Service location in Duluth spent Thursday evening, Dec. 2, 2021, shopping at Fleet Farm in Hermantown as part of Truckers for Tots, which supports the Toys for Tots program. More than $11,000 worth of toys were purchased, put into approximately 40 large shopping bags and loaded into a semitrailer truck. On Friday morning, Dec. 3, the truck stopped by the Duluth Salvation Army to deliver the donation. The toys will be given to families in need during the Duluth Salvation Army's Christmas assistance distribution week Dec. 20-23 with toys handed out Dec. 21-23. Mid-State Truck Service plans to exceed $50,000 worth of toy donations to the communities it serves in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
DULUTH, MN

