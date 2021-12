The novel To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee was published in 1960, and the book saw instant success. It eventually went on to win a Pulitzer Prize and gained notoriety as a classic piece of American literature, ultimately becoming a fixture of high school libraries across the nation. Two years after the novel's debut, it was reimagined for the silver screen in a movie starring Gregory Peck as the noble lawyer Atticus Finch. Playing Jean Louise "Scout" Finch—Atticus' s daughter and the narrator of the film and book—in To Kill a Mockingbird was 10-year-old Mary Badham, a newcomer to acting. Following her remarkable performance, she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, becoming the youngest person ever nominated for that particular honor. Recently, Badham has opened up about her role in the film, and shared behind-the-scenes memories of her time on set. Read on to see the actor now at 69, over six decades after she was first cast in the iconic role.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO