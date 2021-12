CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that the Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in the state for the first time. The variant was detected in an adult from Cheshire County who traveled out of state. They were exposed to another person who was subsequently identified with an Omicron variant infection. According to health officials, the person was fully vaccinated, but had not received a booster shot. They had mild illness and recovered during home isolation. Omicron is described as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization. A woman in her 20s...

