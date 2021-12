I hope you all had a great Feast Week, Thanksgiving, and are nearly done with Christmas shopping. We're into December now which means it is both the time to hear Mariah Carey incessantly for the next three weeks and also that Baylor men's basketball is in its final month before Big XII play starts. The Bears will have 5 games to build on their strong 7-0 November wherein they won the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO