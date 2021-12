From beginning to end, this game was the classic example of a mismatch. The Zanesville girls basketball team scored a season high 57 points in a 57-13 win over visiting Northridge Tuesday night. Zanesville guard Jersey Draughn lead the lady Blue Devils in scoring at halftime with 22 points and five three pointers. Alexis Barnett added 7 points to the scoring total in the first half. Zanesville lead 44-5 at halftime. Northridge’s first basket of the night came with 4:42 to play in the second quarter.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO