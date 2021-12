The Lincoln City Council on Monday approved a $293.9 million Lincoln Electric System budget and a rate schedule that could result in some minor changes to residential rates. Councilman Richard Meginnis said he is pleased that LES was able to lower rates slightly, but he was disappointed customers are still charged a fee for a dividend paid to the city for the benefits of municipal ownership. That fee essentially eliminates any benefit of the rate decrease.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 7 DAYS AGO