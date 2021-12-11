Support for our daily heroes critically needed

Two weeks ago, the BTU Bulletin focused on the turmoil many of our schools are experiencing. We appreciate the efforts the Boston Public Schools has made thus far to collaborate with us in elevating the voices of those closest to the students to better understand the lived realities of our schools in these times. Together we have recognized that in order to foster the safe and welcoming environments we all want for our students we must acknowledge the very real traumas of the pandemic, we must resist a rush back to a false sense of normalcy, and we must commit to using the historic infusion of federal funds on tangible solutions to fully staff our schools and address students’ social-emotional needs. We believe that while we must continue to listen, now is also the time to begin to take action to make things better.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO