Politics

Support for our daily heroes critically needed

Morning Journal
 2 days ago

First responders endure more in the line of duty than most of us can fathom. If you know someone who is a firefighter, law enforcement officer, emergency medical responder, dispatcher, corrections officer or in the military, you may have heard then occasionally discuss what a day at work is like for...

www.morningjournalnews.com

22 WSBT

There is a critical need for blood donors to step up

There is a critically low supply of blood in our region and around the country. This could impact people who are receiving blood transfusions because of sickness or emergency. We talked to the American Red Cross about how this could impact you and what you can do to help. Watch in the video above.
ADVOCACY
orlandoadvocate.com

A Multimillion-Dollar Settlement for a Young Woman Once Lost in the Shadow Foster System

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Days after ProPublica’s investigation into shadow foster care, which told the story of a teenager who was made homeless after child protection workers illegally separated her from her family, North Carolina’s Cherokee County agreed to a $4 million settlement with 21-year-old Molly Cordell. Molly’s lawyers had sued the county for violating her constitutional due-process rights, and the trial was expected to begin in January.
HOMELESS
Telegraph

Methadone to be replaced by ‘abstinence-based’ rehab to treat drug-addicted prisoners

Methadone is set to be replaced by “abstinence” drug rehab programmes in prisons under plans by Dominic Raab to tackle addiction among convicts. The Justice Secretary is to put an abstinence-based approach at the heart of his plans to rehabilitate addicts amid concerns that traditional methadone or other opiate treatments are leaving offenders “indefinitely” reliant on drugs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
eugeneweekly.com

Local Hospital Workers Back on Strike

The rain pours as a group of hospital union workers at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center accompany recently outsourced coworkers, who are picking up their final paycheck, to the main entrance of the hospital. The union workers and supporters can’t walk with the outsourced employees through the doors because they’d be crossing...
EUGENE, OR
State
Ohio State
nny360.com

Advocates, staff clash on reasons for prison violence

Advocates and prison staff continue to clash over the catalyst stoking spiking violent assaults in state facilities, increasing pressure on officials to take action after correction department leaders threatened incarcerated New Yorkers with additional consequences this week to curb assaults. Adrea Adamczyk, a corrections officer of five years at Mid-State...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania’s physician general says the key to keeping schools open this winter is getting kids vaccinated against COVID-19 | Social Views

Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson is encouraged that more than 170,000 children between 5–11 years old in 66 Pennsylvania counties have gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 in just the first month it has been available. Those are great numbers for the commonwealth, and don’t even include Philadelphia, which keeps its own records.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Person
Mike Dewine
BigCountryHomepage

Critical need: Emergency Blood Drive in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Medical Center is hosting an Emergency Blood Drive, stating its need for certain blood types. While Hendrick Medical says it is in critical need of blood types O-positive and O-negative, it is accepting all blood types. The Bloodmobile will be parked in front of Hendrick Medical Center, at 1900 Pine […]
ABILENE, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Diocese Of Pittsburgh Will Continue To Require Masks Inside All Catholic School Buildings

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Following the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision on Friday to overturn the Department of Health’s school mask mandate, the Diocese of Pittsburgh has made the decision to continue to require masks in all Catholic school buildings. Director Michelle Peduto sent a letter to families on Saturday announcing the decision. “As Catholic communities, we are called to protect and enhance the life and dignity of each person while also living our Gospel call to love one another, be mindful of the common good, and to protect the vulnerable among us,” the letter read. “Therefore, we will continue...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Morning Journal

Community Corner

East Liverpool TOPS 2231 met Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Boyce Church, Anna Street, with leader Tonnie Slagle presiding. The meeting opened up with the pledge of allegiance and TOPS and Kops roll call. Pam Fouse gave the secretary report and Cassie Stephens gave the treasurer report. Both were approved as...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
fox4news.com

Parkland Hospital staff treated to 'Thank Our Heroes' lunch event

DALLAS - The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly taken its toll on America’s health care system. Across the country, there are still efforts to thank those frontline workers who are still spread pretty thin. Parkland Hospital has been at the forefront of treating COVID-19 patients throughout this pandemic. At its peak,...
DALLAS, TX
#Ems
lakepowelllife.com

December Blood Drives — Blood Critically Needed

Critical Shortage: Vitalant Blood Supply Plummets to Levels Not Seen Since Pandemic’s Start. 1,000 Additional Donors a Week Needed to Ensure Patient Care Through the Holidays. Nonprofit blood provider Vitalant has a critical blood and platelet shortage and is urging all eligible donors to make an appointment now. Type O...
PAGE, AZ
The Free Press

Our View: Mental Health: Collaboration will support higher need

Local mental health services have been stretched thin as the needs rise past capacity, but a silver lining comes with the resilient and stronger effort to meet those needs among agencies and professionals. Today’s in-depth report in our continuing series on the mental health crisis shows a significant rise in...
MENTAL HEALTH
cbs2iowa.com

New scholarship to support mental health of local heroes and the Cedar Rapids community

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA — Covenant Family Solutions , Honor and Respect, and the Badge 713 Mental Health Scholarship Fund announced a new partnership to improve access to mental healthcare locally and beyond through a scholarship established in the memory of a former CRPD officer who lost his life to suicide — a leading cause of death among first responders and veterans.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
waubonsee.edu

Thrive Locally. Support Our Community.

The holiday season is upon us, and as I reflect on another year affected by a global pandemic, I think of the extraordinary efforts of members of our college community and those in our local community. Dedicated administrators, faculty, staff, and professionals from health agencies have all worked together day in and day out to ensure a safe and healthy teaching and learning environment.
CHARITIES
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
btu.org

Proposals to Support our Schools

Two weeks ago, the BTU Bulletin focused on the turmoil many of our schools are experiencing. We appreciate the efforts the Boston Public Schools has made thus far to collaborate with us in elevating the voices of those closest to the students to better understand the lived realities of our schools in these times. Together we have recognized that in order to foster the safe and welcoming environments we all want for our students we must acknowledge the very real traumas of the pandemic, we must resist a rush back to a false sense of normalcy, and we must commit to using the historic infusion of federal funds on tangible solutions to fully staff our schools and address students’ social-emotional needs. We believe that while we must continue to listen, now is also the time to begin to take action to make things better.
EDUCATION
NJ.com

Parents who arm teen murderers should be locked up | Editorial

An atrocity committed by a child always comes with questions, the first one some variation of “Where were the parents?”. In the case of Ethan Crumbley, the parents were fully engaged. They nurtured his hate, enabled his death wish, bought him a gun on Black Friday, let him take it to school, and literally laughed off concerns when the 15-year-old boy was discovered spending class time shopping for ammo and drawing macabre pictures that depicted gunshot deaths.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Morning Journal

Salem tree fire

SALEM — A pine tree caught fire Sunday on Rose Avenue where a witness reported hearing an explosion and said people had been living under the tree for a week and a half. No injuries were reported and there were no reports of injured suspects at Salem Regional Medical Center.
SALEM, OH
Post Register

Boise Veterans Home in critical need of volunteers

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Veterans Home is in critical need of more volunteers to help out our senior veterans. "We have a handful of volunteers who have responded but could use many more," the veteran's home said. "Overtime has been implemented to combat our staffing shortage. We continue to face significant challenges covering all positions resulting in our freezing admissions."
BOISE, ID

