GLENVILLE, N.Y. — Larry Morrison of Glenville, N.Y. passed away at the age of 80 at Ellis Hospital on December 5, 2021 from Amyloidosis. He was born on July 20, 1941 to the late Bert and Vera (Morang) Morrison in Portland. He graduated from Deering High School in 1959. Larry then entered the work study apprentice program at General Electric in Somersworth, N.H. enabling hm to graduate from the University of New Hampshire with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1965. He then joined the G. E. Manufacturing Management Program that took him to Johnson City, N. Y. and Philadelphia, Pa., completing this program in 1967. Larry then secured a position at G. E. Gas Turbine in 1968. At this time he was able to attend classes in the evening to receive his master’s degree from Union College in Industrial Adminis- tration in 1972. His last position at G. E. was to sell spare parts for gas turbines which had him travel to the different facilities twice a year all over the world where there were G. E. gas turbines. He retired from G. E. in 1996 with 35 years service.

