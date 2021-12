Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. With over 60% of most finance processes now automated, it’s become clear that businesses are adapting quickly to the digital innovations the world has to offer. But for some of the top finance executives, who spoke at a Fortune CFO event on Monday, some of the biggest concerns lie around how to attract quality talent and convince businesses to change the traditional systems that they’ve been used to.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO